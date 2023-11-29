The Dallas Cowboys (8-3) and Seattle Seahawks (6-5) are in the thick of the NFL playoff picture, but with both franchises facing two-game deficits in the division, it means they're likely competing for a Wild Card spot. That should create a playoff-like atmosphere for a head-to-head matchup on Thursday Night Football in Week 13 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. CeeDee Lamb has scored a touchdown in three consecutive games and is -110 to do it again in the latest Cowboys vs. Seahawks NFL player props.

Lamb has been one of the best wide receivers in the NFL this season with 78 catches for 1,066 yards and six scores, so how should you play all the CeeDee Lamb NFL prop bets available for TNF? Betting NFL player props has become popular in recent years and every primetime game means countless opportunities to get on the action by betting over/unders for individual statistics. Before betting any NFL props for Thursday Night Football in Week 13 or entering selections on sites like PrizePicks, you need to see the Cowboys vs. Seahawks NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine's AI PickBot.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponents defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see a 5-star rating on an over bet if a player is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

In addition, SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes with the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. So far this season, the AI PickBot has hit a whopping 489 4.5- and 5-star prop picks.

For Cowboys vs. Seahawks on Thursday Night Football, the AI PickBot has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided Seahawks vs. Cowboys prop picks for every available prop market. You can only see the AI player prop predictions for Dallas vs. Seattle here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Cowboys vs. Seahawks

After analyzing Seahawks vs. Cowboys and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the AI PickBot says Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott goes over 278.5 passing yards. Prescott got off to a sluggish start in 2023, throwing only six touchdown passes and averaging 222.2 yards over his first six games of the season.

However, he's turned his season around since Dallas' bye week and has been arguably the best passer in the league since. Prescott has passed for at least 300 yards in four of his last five games and thrown at least two touchdowns in his last five contests.

He's averaged 320.4 yards per game during that span with 17 touchdown passes and only two interceptions. Now, he'll take on a Seattle defense that ranks 22nd against the pass. The AI Pickbot says he puts together another solid performance, predicting that he passes for 289 yards on Thursday Night Football. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Dallas vs. Seattle

In addition, the AI PickBot says another star sails past his total and has eight NFL props rated four stars or better. You need to see the AI PickBot's analysis before making any Seahawks vs. Cowboys prop bets for Thursday Night Football.

Which Cowboys vs. Seahawks prop bets should you target for Thursday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Seahawks vs. Cowboys props, all from the brand-new AI PickBot that has nailed 489 top-rated picks this season.