Who's Playing

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Detroit Lions

Regular Season Records: Tampa Bay 9-8, Detroit 12-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan TV: NBC

NBC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Lions are on a three-game streak of home wins, while the Buccaneers are on a three-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will fight it out against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC playoff contest at 3:00 p.m. ET at Ford Field. The stakes are high as the pair are all in, both fighting to extend their postseason success.

Detroit earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Sunday. They slipped by the Rams 24-23.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing nine points in their last match, Tampa Bay made sure to put some points up on the board against Philadelphia on Monday. The Buccaneers blew past the Eagles 32-9. That 23 points margin sets a new team best for Tampa Bay this season.

Baker Mayfield was the offensive standout of the contest as he threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns.

Detroit has been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-5 record this season. As for Tampa Bay, they now have a winning record of 9-8.

Looking ahead, the Lions are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. Both teams have both performed well against the spread, with they at 12-6 and the Buccaneers at 8-1 ATS.

Odds

Detroit is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Tampa Bay, according to the latest NFL odds.



The over/under is set at 48.5 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Detroit and Tampa Bay both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.