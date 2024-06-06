Throughout any given offseason, the headlines are largely dominated by additions that franchises are making to their teams in hopes of improving the following year. But there's another side to that coin. Departures can be just as impactful to a team if not more in some cases.

As the NFL gears up for its break in the coming weeks before they open up training camp later this summer, now is as good of a time as any to look back at the offseason that was and gauge the most notable departures that each team has endured. It's important to highlight the word notable. Sure, some of these figures that were subtracted had major impacts on their teams in 2023, but it could also simply represent the end of a specific era for that club as well. Given the seismic nature of some situations, we'll also include coaches.

Arizona Cardinals: Hollywood Brown

Marquise Brown KC • WR • #5 TAR 101 REC 51 REC YDs 574 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

Hollywood Brown's two-year stint with the Cardinals didn't reach the heights that it probably should've due to injuries. In 2022, a foot injury proved to be a speed bump in what was set to be another thousand-yard season for the former first-round pick. The following year, Kyler Murray missed most of the campaign as he was returning from a torn ACL. Still, he was second on the team in receiving both those seasons. Brown has since signed with the Chiefs in free agency and the Cardinals drafted Marvin Harrison Jr. in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Desmond Ridder ARI • QB • #19 CMP% 64.2 YDs 2836 TD 12 INT 12 YD/Att 7.31 View Profile

The Falcons completely overhauled their offense this offseason with the main piece being the arrival of veteran Kirk Cousins via free agency. With Cousins in as the starter, Ridder's future with the team was nonexistent, and was traded to the Cardinals in mid-March in exchange for Rondale Moore. In his two seasons with the team, Ridder was 8-9 as the starter. He'll now serve as Kyler Murray's backup, while Atlanta moves forward with Cousins and first-round pick Michael Penix.

Queen was a second-team All-Pro linebacker for the Ravens in 2023 after a stellar season where he notched career-highs in tackles and pass breakups. He was also named to his first Pro Bowl. This offseason, Queen entered free agency and opted to stay in the AFC North, but signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers to the tune of a three-year contract worth up to $41 million.

Stefon Diggs HOU • WR • #1 TAR 160 REC 107 REC YDs 1183 REC TD 8 FL 1 View Profile

The Buffalo Bills wide receiver room was overhauled this offseason. While Gabe Davis left in free agency, the stunner came at the beginning of April when the team traded All-Pro receiver Stefon Diggs (and minor draft capital) to the Houston Texans in exchange for a 2025 second-round pick. In the four seasons Diggs spent in Buffalo, he was their most targeted pass catcher, averaging 161 targets per season.

In mid-March, the Carolina Panthers elected to trade star pass rusher Brian Burns to the New York Giants in exchange for a second and fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Giants then turned around and signed Burns to a five-year, $141 million contract. Burns had been with the Panthers since the team drafted him with the 16th overall pick in the 2019 draft out of FSU and was named to two Pro Bowls during his tenure. To help cushion the blow of losing Burns, the Panthers signed veteran Jadeveon Clowney.

Justin Fields PIT • QB • #2 CMP% 61.4 YDs 2562 TD 16 INT 9 YD/Att 6.92 View Profile

Once the Bears secured the No. 1 overall pick, the writing was on the wall that Justin Fields' tenure in Chicago was going to end. In March, the team traded their former first-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for conditional draft compensation. Fields went 10-28 as the starter for the Bears over his first three seasons. Now, they have handed the keys to the franchise to top pick Caleb Williams, while Fields is set to duke it out with Russell Wilson for the starting job in Pittsburgh.

Joe Mixon HOU • RB • #28 Att 257 Yds 1034 TD 9 FL 0 View Profile

After seven seasons in Cincinnati, the Bengals elected to trade running back Joe Mixon to the Texans in exchange for a late-round pick in 2024. After the trade, Mixon inked a three-year, $27 million extension with Houston. Mixon finished his tenure ranking third on the franchise's all-time rushing yards list and second in rushing touchdowns. The Bengals then signed Zack Moss in free agency to lead the backfield.

Cleveland Browns: Bill Callahan

One of the strengths of the Cleveland Browns in recent seasons has been along the offensive line. That unit had a dent put in it this offseason after the team allowed offensive line coach Bill Callahan to leave the organization to coach the same position for the Tennessee Titans, who are now being coached by his son Brian Callahan. This unit was only looking up to the Eagles in terms of efficiency last season, so it'll be fascinating to see how they perform without Callahan in the picture.

Tony Pollard TEN • RB • #20 Att 252 Yds 1005 TD 6 FL 1 View Profile

Tony Pollard left the organization in free agency, inking a three-year deal with the Titans. Pollard played last season under the franchise tag for Dallas and recorded his second-straight thousand-yard rushing campaign, albeit with less efficiency than his Pro Bowl year in 2022. Not only did Dallas lose Pollard, but they didn't exactly make strong moves to replace him other than reuniting with Ezekiel Elliott.

Russell Wilson PIT • QB • #3 CMP% 66.4 YDs 3070 TD 26 INT 8 YD/Att 6.87 View Profile

The Russell Wilson era in Denver was a disaster and came to a close this offseason with the franchise releasing him after two seasons. In that time, the club was 11-19 when he was under center and missed the playoffs both years. Wilson has since signed with the Steelers and the Broncos used their first-round pick on Oregon's Bo Nix to serve as their quarterback of the future.

The hype around the Lions coming into 2024 is substantial, but their offensive line did take a bit of a hit losing Jonah Jackson. The guard signed a three-year, $51 million contract with the Los Angeles Rams at the start of free agency. Jackson was drafted by Detroit in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Ohio State and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2021. To replace him, the club has signed veteran guard Kevin Zeitler.

David Bakhtiari and the Packers cut ties after 11 seasons after the club released him in early March. When healthy, the now 32-year-old was among the very best offensive tackles in the NFL. He was named to five All-Pro teams and three Pro Bowls during his tenure, but injuries played a substantial part in his final years in Green Bay. This past season, he was limited to just one game before a knee injury landed him on IR. Bakhtiari isn't retiring, however, and is reportedly on schedule to play in 2024.

Greenard was a third-round pick of the Texans in 2020 out of Florida and had shown flashes of his potential for the first three years of his career. The 2023 campaign saw that potential come together in the form of a career year where the pass rusher notched 12.5 sacks and 52 tackles. Greenard then hit the open market and signed a four-year, $76 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings. Meanwhile, Houston signed Danielle Hunter to replace him.

Zack Moss CIN • RB • #31 Att 183 Yds 794 TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

Yes, the Colts still have Jonathan Taylor headlining their backfield, but Zack Moss was outstanding for them in 2023, particularly when Taylor was sidelined due to injury. He enjoyed career marks across the board and proved to be a key depth piece for them, which is noteworthy considering that Taylor hasn't played a full season since 2021. Moss opted for the Bengals where he'll start and inked a two-year contract with the franchise.

Calvin Ridley TEN • WR TAR 136 REC 76 REC YDs 1016 REC TD 8 FL 0 View Profile

After a considerable absence from the NFL due to a gambling suspension, Ridley returned to the league and put together a thousand-yard season for the Jaguars in 2023. The 29-year-old then parlayed that showing last year into a four-year, $92 million deal with the Tennessee Titans in free agency. To help replace him, the Jaguars drafted LSU receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and signed Gabe Davis in free agency.

L'Jarius Sneed has played his entire four-year career with the Chiefs and helped the organization win back-to-back Super Bowl titles up until this offseason. Kansas City placed the franchise tag on him in early March, but weeks later traded him to the Titans for a 2025 third-rounder. Tennessee then signed him to a four-year, $76.4 million contract. Sneed was a starting-caliber player within the Chiefs secondary, so it'll be interesting to see how the defending champs cushion the blow of his departure.

Josh Jacobs GB • RB • #8 Att 233 Yds 805 TD 6 FL 1 View Profile

After five seasons and a move from Oakland to Las Vegas, Josh Jacobs' tenure with the Raiders ended this offseason. In the early moments of free agency, the Pro Bowl running back signed a lucrative deal with the Green Bay Packers. Jacobs had three thousand-yard seasons with the Raiders, including a league-leading rushing campaign in 2022. With him out the door, Zamir White is now in line to ascend to RB1 on the depth chart.

Keenan Allen CHI • WR • #13 TAR 150 REC 108 REC YDs 1243 REC TD 7 FL 1 View Profile

Allen was traded to the Bears after 11 seasons with the Chargers. In that time, he was named to six Pro Bowls and became one of the best receivers in franchise history. Allen ranks second on the Chargers all-time receiving yards list and receptions list, while he's third in receiving touchdowns. On top of having former first-round pick Quentin Johnston on the roster, L.A. also drafted Ladd McConkey in the second round to absorb some of Allen's target share.

One of the greatest players in NFL history called it a career this offseason as Aaron Donald announced his retirement after 10 seasons in the league. Donald was an All-Pro in eight of his 10 seasons in the league, won Defensive Player of the Year three times, and helped the organization win Super Bowl LVI. Needless to say, he leaves a massive gap along their defensive line. This offseason, the Rams did draft edge rusher Jared Verse and defensive tackle Braden Fiske in the first two rounds to help fill some of his Hall of Fame production.

Christian Wilkins had been an anchor along Miami's defensive line since the team drafted him at No. 13 overall in 2019. That was, however, until he signed a four-year, $110 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason that includes $84.75 million fully guaranteed. Wilkins had a career-high nine sacks in 2023.

Kirk Cousins ATL • QB • #18 CMP% 69.5 YDs 2331 TD 18 INT 5 YD/Att 7.5 View Profile

The Minnesota Vikings saw Kirk Cousins enter free agency and sign a four-year, $180 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons. That spelled the end of his six-year run with the Vikings, who went 50-37-1 in his starts during the regular season and 1-2 in the playoffs. To replace Cousins, Minnesota drafted Michigan's J.J. McCarthy with the No. 10 overall pick.

New England Patriots: Bill Belichick

It's the end of a dynastic era in New England after the Patriots parted ways with Bill Belichick after over two decades and six Super Bowl champions with the franchise. After a 4-13 season, Robert Kraft decided to push the reset button on the organization, promoting Jerod Mayo as head coach and seeing the franchise draft Drake Maye No. 3 overall. As for Belichick, he did not get a head coaching gig this cycle and is set to work in broadcasting in 2024.

Michael Thomas NO • WR • #13 TAR 64 REC 39 REC YDs 448 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Michael Thomas' tenure with the Saints ended with a whimper. The former star receiver was released by the team in March, ending an eight-year career in New Orleans. Health had been a major issue for the now 31-year-old over the last few seasons, but Thomas should go down as an all-time Saints player. In 2019, he set an NFL record with 149 catches during the regular season to go along with 1,725 yards and five touchdowns. Thomas is second on the team's all-time receptions list and fourth in receiving yards.

Saquon Barkley PHI • RB • #26 Att 247 Yds 962 TD 6 FL 2 View Profile

Saquon Barkley was the face of the New York Giants for essentially his entire tenure. However, the star back made a heel turn this offseason signing a three-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency. To help cushion the blow of losing Barkley within the offense, the Giants signed Devin Singletary, who is currently in line to be the team's starter.

Huff was an underrated free agent heading into this offseason but did score a three-year, $51 million contract with the Eagles. That closed the book on his four-year run with the Jets, who signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Memphis in 2020. To help replace Huff, the Jets did trade with the Eagles for fellow pass rusher Haason Reddick.

Jason Kelce, arguably the greatest center of all time, announced his retirement from the NFL this offseason after 13 years in the league. He was a seven-time Pro Bowler and six-time first-team All-Pro along with helping the franchise win Super Bowl LII in 2017. Kelce was one of the key faces of the Eagles throughout his tenure, which will be noticeable in 2024.

Kenny Pickett PHI • QB • #7 CMP% 62.0 YDs 2070 TD 6 INT 4 YD/Att 6.39 View Profile

The Steelers had some of the biggest quarterback turnover throughout the NFL. On top of bringing in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, Pittsburgh also traded former first-round pick Kenny Pickett -- and a fourth-rounder -- to the Eagles in exchange for a third-round selection (which ended up being Payton Wilson) and two 2025 seventh-round picks. Pickett will now serve as the backup to Jalen Hurts, while Wilson and Fields will duke it out for the starting job this summer.

Armstead had been in the Bay Area since the Niners drafted him with the 17th pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Oregon. That came to an end this offseason after the defensive end signed a three-year, $51 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars after he was released by San Francisco. Armstead appeared in 12 games last season and had five sacks.

Seattle Seahawks: Pete Carroll

Pete Carroll's run as the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks ended this offseason after 14 seasons. After a 9-8 season, Carroll and the team mutually agreed for him to step down as head coach and move into an advisory role with the club. Since then, the team has hired former Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald as its next head coach.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Shaq Barrett

Barrett had been a staple in Tampa Bay's defense for the past five seasons. He helped the franchise win Super Bowl LV and was named to the Pro Bowl twice during his tenure. Barrett, who has since signed with the Miami Dolphins, finishes fifth on the franchise's all-time sacks list.

Derrick Henry BAL • RB • #22 Att 280 Yds 1167 TD 12 FL 0 View Profile

Derrick Henry left the Titans after eight seasons to sign with the Ravens this offseason. The former Offensive Player of the Year is second on the team's all-time rushing yards list and is their all-time rushing touchdowns leader. With Henry off to Baltimore, Tennessee signed former Cowboys running back Tony Pollard in free agency and has Tyjae Spears entering his second season.

Despite being a former seventh-round pick, Kamren Curl blossomed into an impactful safety in Washington's secondary. He started in 53 of his 60 career games including all 16 of his games played last season. In 2023, he posted a career-high 115 tackles and matched a high with five pass breakups. In March, he signed a two-year contract with the Rams.