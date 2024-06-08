PHILADELPHIA -- Mandatory minicamp has concluded for the Philadelphia Eagles, as the team begins its summer break before putting the pads on for training camp and beginning preparation for the 2024 season.

The depth chart for training camp isn't a clear picture yet, even though there's a better sense of who will be in competition for certain positions on the roster. Not surprisingly, the players who played their way into the conversation for those spots were also the standouts through the past month of OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

Who were the standouts of mandatory minicamp? Who raised their stock over the past month? These players are worth monitoring come late-July:

CB Kelee Ringo

Ringo certainly put himself on the inside track to start opposite Darius Slay at cornerback come the start of training camp. Splitting first-team reps with Isaiah Rodgers throughout the 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 portion of minicamp, Ringo more than held his own against A.J. Brown on several reps.

The Eagles are still in limbo with James Bradberry and where he fits into the equation, but Ringo is putting himself in position where the franchise doesn't have to be too concerned if they were to move on from Bradberry.

"I go against him a lot," Brown said. "He's definitely growing. You can see a different step with him. I'm not going to put too much pressure on him, but you can definitely see a different step with him. He's hungry. He's competing at a high level."

WR John Ross

The Eagles have an opening at WR3. Ross just arrived in Philadelphia a month ago after a rookie minicamp tryout, but has impressed enough to play himself into consideration for that job.

Working mostly with the second team, Ross has gotten himself open across the middle of the field and has been more consistent in running routes. The Eagles may be proactive in finding a WR3 via trade or free agency, but Ross has entered the conversation for that spot.

CB Isaiah Rodgers

Who knew if Rodgers would come even close to the player he was in Indianapolis? Being out of football for a year hasn't phased Rodgers, who made plays on the ball throughout minicamp. Eagles cornerbacks as a whole have done well this spring, but Rodgers appears to be fighting for more than a roster spot.

The Eagles have a surplus at cornerback, so they won't be keeping all of them. Rodgers could be a trade candidate with the number of cornerbacks they have if they wish to improve at another position. He'll be in a battle with Ringo, Bradberry and Quinyon Mitchell for first-team reps at outside cornerback.

OL Mekhi Becton

The Eagles didn't waste any time putting Becton at guard in minicamp, as Becton was the starting left guard with Landon Dickerson excused from minicamp for personal reasons.

Offensive linemen work on technique in minicamp more than anything else, but Becton has demonstrated the fluidity to be able to play guard. He will have the opportunity to compete with Tyler Steen, Matt Hennessy and Max Scharping for the starting right guard spot this summer.

With Becton's talent and size, he'll win the job if he adjusts to guard well when the pads come on.

LB Zack Baun

Vic Fangio revealed the Eagles were giving Baun a look at inside linebacker during OTAs. which held true throughout those open practices in May. Baun was lined up with the first team at inside linebacker in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 periods, while Nakobe Dean and Devin White spent time at MIKE.

Baun many have one of those inside linebacker spots to lose come training camp. Or the Eagles could have just Dean and White on the first team. Either way, there's a significant role for Baun on this roster.

CB Tyler Hall

Hall hasn't been talked about enough throughout the mandatory minicamp practices, but it's noticeable how Hall is getting reps with the first team at slot cornerback in 7-on-7s. Hall is also a special teams standout, giving him another advantage towards earning a spot on this team as one of the cornerbacks.

The cornerback room is deep, but there may be a spot for Hall on this roster.

Jenkins is a longshot to make the 53-man roster, but the tight end had quite a few impressive catches with the third team. A frequent target of Tanner McKee, Jenkins had a few noticeable plays that may give him an edge in earning a spot on the practice squad.

Jenkins may be listed as a tight end, but he catches passes like a wide receiver. He's worth taking the time to develop if he has a good summer.