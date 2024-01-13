The Miami Dolphins will visit the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card Round of the 2024 NFL playoffs on Saturday. Both teams went 11-6 during the regular season, but finished in different positions in their divisions. Kansas City won the AFC West and locked down the No. 3 seed in the 2024 NFL playoff bracket. Meanwhile, Miami dropped two games to the Buffalo Bills and lost the AFC East title, notching the No. 6 seed. The Chiefs have won and covered their last two games and the wind chill in this game is expected to be below zero.

Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET in Kansas City. Kansas City is a 4.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 43.5 in the latest Dolphins vs. Chiefs odds from the SportsLine consensus. Before making any Chiefs vs. Dolphins picks or NFL bets, you need to see what SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein has to say, considering his mastery of picks involving Miami.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. He tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. Those selections form the basis of his weekly SportsLine NFL best bets, which are 69-43-2 since the start of last season, including a 14-4 record the last six weeks.

Most importantly, Hartstein has a read on the pulse of the Dolphins. He is 28-17-1 (+904) on his last 46 NFL picks in games involving Miami. Anyone who has consistently followed him is way up.

Now, Hartstein has set his sights on Dolphins vs. Chiefs and just locked in his picks and NFL predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Chiefs vs. Dolphins:

Dolphins vs. Chiefs spread: Kansas City -4.5

Dolphins vs. Chiefs over/under: 43.5 points

Dolphins vs. Chiefs money line: Kansas City -226, Miami +184

MIA: Dolphins have hit the 1H Over in 15 of their last 21 games

KC: Chiefs have hit the 4Q Under in 17 of their last 20 games

Why the Chiefs can cover

The Chiefs have dealt with drops all season long but they still have quarterback Patrick Mahomes at the helm. Kansas City finished the year ninth in total offense (351.3) and sixth in passing offense (246.4). Mahomes has the pure talent to take over games and will his team to victory. In addition, the Texas Tech product owns an 11-3 record in the postseason.

The 28-year-old signal caller ranked sixth in passing yards (4,183), eighth in passing touchdowns (27), and seventh in QBR (62.9). In the Week 9 victory over the Dolphins, Mahomes went 20 of 30 for 185 yards and two passing scores. He's tossed at least two passing touchdowns in nine games during the regular season. Furthermore, Mahomes is 9-2 in playoff games at Arrowhead.

Why the Dolphins can cover

The Dolphins have a solid rushing attack that allows the offense to stay balanced. Miami was sixth in the NFL in rushing yards per game (135.8) and tied for first in rushing touchdowns (27). Running back De'Von Achane has elite speed to pair with his vision to fly through the hole. The Texas A&M product logged 103 carries for 800 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. He also snagged 27 passes for 197 yards and three touchdowns.

Receiver Jaylen Waddle (questionable) is another valuable member of the Dolphins offense. Waddle is an exceptional YAC threat with great contact balance. The Alabama product has built a terrific rapport with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. In 2023, Waddle had 72 catches for 1,014 yards and four scores. Additionally, the 2021 first-round pick has gone over 100 receiving yards in three games this season.

How to make Dolphins vs. Chiefs picks

Hartstein has analyzed this matchup and is leaning Under the point total, but he has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

Who wins Chiefs vs. Dolphins in Saturday's AFC Wild-Card matchup, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back?