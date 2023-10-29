Dolphins vs. Patriots Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

The Miami Dolphins will be playing in front of their home fans against the New England Patriots at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins will be looking to keep their four-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

Last Sunday, the Dolphins lost to the Eagles on the road by a decisive 31-17 margin.

Nobody from Miami had a standout game, but they got scores from Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa.

Meanwhile, New England must've know the odds they were up against on Sunday, but they decided it wasn't going to be the story of the game. They secured a 29-25 W over the Bills. The win was some much needed relief for New England as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

Among those leading the charge was Mac Jones, who threw for 272 yards and two touchdowns while completing 83.3% of his passes.

One of those touchdowns was the difference in the game. The Patriots were down by three with only one minute and 58 seconds left when they drove 75 yards for the winning score. Jones hit Mike Gesicki from one yards out and that was all she wrote.

The opposite results left the teams with opposite records: New England's victory pushed their record up to 2-5, while Miami's loss dropped theirs down to 5-2.

Going forward, the Dolphins are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. Those brave souls putting their money on the Patriots against the spread have faith in an upset since their 1-2 ATS can't hold a candle to the Dolphins' 5-2.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Sunday' match: The Dolphins command a daunting offense this season, having averaged 4.6 touchdowns per game (they're ranked first in touchdowns overall). It's a different story for the Patriots , though, as they've been averaging only 1.6 per game. Will the Dolphins continue their march to the end zone, or will the Patriots flip the script?