PHILADELPHIA -- Cam Jurgens is touted as the heir apparent to Jason Kelce at center. For the next year at least, Jurgens will have to wait his turn to take over Kelce's spot.

The Philadelphia eagles still want Jurgens to play in 2023, even if he isn't going to be the center. There's a vacant right guard spot on the first team that the Eagles want Jurgens to seize. He opened camp on the first team and hasn't taken a single snap on the second team.

Even though he isn't the center in 2023, Jurgens is just looking to play. He doesn't care where.

"I never thought I would play offensive line going into college either," Jurgens said with a smile as he played tight end and linebacker at his school. "I'm trying to be a football player, so it doesn't really matter."

Jurgens is soaking up the opportunity to be a sponge from Kelce by playing next to him. During Tuesday's training camp practice, Kelce was showing Jurgens some techniques and hand placements in offensive line drills.

What was Kelce teaching Jurgens?

"A lot of it is knowing what you're doing and playing fast and confident," Jurgens said. "We run a lot of good plays. We have a lot of good players, so nothing works if we aren't going fast and we aren't playing confident. A lot of it is playing a little more freely, faster, and more confident in what I'm doing."

Head coach Nick Sirianni may not have given Jurgens the right guard job yet, saying there's an open competition for the spot. The proof is in the pudding where Jurgens stands on the depth chart.

He's soaking in everything he can. The heir apparent to Kelce has another year to learn from him. Not as an understudy, but as a linemate.

"I'm paying attention with everything during the snap. Just trying to see things through Kelce's eyes," Jurgens said. "When we're in the meetings, I'm moving over to center as well. I don't wanna be slacking off in that department.

"I'm making sure I can gather knowledge on both of them right now."