Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is going to be able to keep the football from his first career touchdown pass thanks to a generous fan who apparently decided to return it.

If you're wondering how the fan even ended up with the ball, that's a good question that we're going to cover right now. Young's first career TD pass came on a second-and-goal at Atlanta's four-yard line. On the play, Young took a shotgun snap, he then faked a handoff before making a quick pass to Hayden Hurst. After catching the ball at the two, Hurst did the rest of the work.

After Hurst scored, he then proceeded to celebrate the touchdown by THROWING THE BALL INTO THE CROWD. You can see the entire sequence below.

When a ball gets thrown into the crowd, that usually means that it's gone for good. However, in this case, it seems that the Panthers lucked out, because the fan decided to return it.

According to Hurst, the fan threw the ball back at some point after the second quarter touchdown

Although Young will likely be getting the ball back from his first touchdown, that's about the only things that went right for him on against the Falcons.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft threw two interceptions while completing just 20 of 38 passes. For a full breakdown of Atlanta's 24-10 win over Carolina, be sure to go here.