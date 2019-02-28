Former Packers coach Mike McCarthy reportedly involved in incident at HS basketball game

Former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy was involved in an incident at his stepson's high school basketball game on Wednesday.

McCarthy attended a game between Notre Dame Academy, where his stepson is on the team, and Pulaski High School, a game Pulaski won by one point, ending Notre Dame's season. Following the game, McCarthy can be seen on video following referees out of the gym and yelling at them.

The video was obtained by FOX 11 in Green Bay.

Through an open records request FOX 11 submitted to the Pulaski School District, we were provided security footage from moments after the game concluded. There is no audio, but you can see a Pulaski staff member escorting the referees out of the gym with a man following behind. District officials confirmed the man is McCarthy.

"This parent chose to follow the officials and berate them, which is clearly unacceptable," Pulaski High School athletic director Janel Batten said, per Fox 11. "Some things were said, some language was used that we don't want in our gym, unsportsmanlike language," Batten continued.

The officials who worked the game have filed a formal complaint about the incident, according to a statement provided to FOX 11, but those complaints are confidential. One such official declined to be fully interviewed but described the incident to FOX 11 as a "verbal tirade."

McCarthy was fired by the Packers late last season after nearly 13 years as the team's head coach, a time during which he compiled a record of 125-77-2, winning six division titles, 10 playoff games, and one Super Bowl. He had been considered a candidate for several available jobs this offseason but either passed or was not considered for all of them. He seems likely to get another job in the NFL at some point, though he may end up taking the 2019 season off before deciding where he lands next.