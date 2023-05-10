Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III pleaded guilty Wednesday in a Clark County District Court to a felony charge of DUI resulting in death and a misdemeanor count of vehicular manslaughter, according to ESPN.

He faces three to 10 years in a Nevada state prison and is due to be sentenced on Aug. 9.

Ruggs was accused of driving up to 156 miles per hour down residential streets, with a blood-alcohol content of 0.16 percent (twice the legal limit), at the time of a crash that resulted in the deaths of a 23-year-old woman, Tina Tintor, and her dog in November 2021. He was initially charged with DUI, reckless driving, and possession of a firearm while under the influence, and was released by the Raiders in the immediate wake of the charges.

When asked to acknowledge details of the crash that resulted in Tintor's death, Ruggs responded, "Yes, your honor."

District Attorney Steven B. Wolfson released a statement in the wake of Wednesday's hearing. "I recognize this outcome is not sufficient to punish Ruggs for the loss the Tintor family has suffered," the statement said, "but there was a legitimate concern that a court would have suppressed the result of the blood draw. We would have lost the felony DUI charge. We couldn't take that chance. This resolution sends Ruggs to prison for up to 10 years on a felony DUI conviction and brings closure to the Tintor family."

The Tintor family also released a statement via their attorneys. "Today, like every day, we remember Tina and Max, and how they were taken from us that fateful night," the statement, per ESPN. "No sentence will ever bring Tina and Max back, but we hope that everyone learns from this preventable incident so that no other families suffer like we do. We appreciate the efforts of the district attorney's office to overcome the issues caused by the initial investigation, and we look forward to putting this behind us so that we can focus on honoring the memories of Tina and Max."