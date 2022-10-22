Who's Playing

New York @ Denver

Current Records: New York 4-2; Denver 2-4

What to Know

The Denver Broncos are 3-1 against the New York Jets since December of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. They will face off against one another at 4:05 p.m. ET at Empower Field at Mile High. Denver has a defense that allows only 16.5 points per game, so New York's offense will have their work cut out for them.

The Broncos fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers this past Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 19-16. No one had a standout game offensively for Denver, but they got one touchdown from QB Russell Wilson. Wilson ended up with a passer rating of 121.80.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K Brandon McManus delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 3-3 at the half for New York and the Green Bay Packers this past Sunday, but New York stepped up in the second half for a 27-10 victory. It was another big night for the Jets' RB Breece Hall, who rushed for one TD and 116 yards on 20 carries. This was the first time Hall has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.

New York's defense was a presence as well, as it got past the Packers' offensive line to sack the QB four times for a total loss of 36 yards. Leading the way was DT Quinnen Williams and his two sacks. Williams now has five sacks this year.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the Broncos going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Monday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

New York's win lifted them to 4-2 while Denver's loss dropped them down to 2-4. We'll find out if the Jets can add another positive mark to their record or if Denver can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of New York's step.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: Paramount+ (One month free trial)

Paramount+ (One month free trial) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Broncos are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Jets, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -112

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver have won three out of their last four games against New York.