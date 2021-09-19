Who's Playing
Buffalo @ Miami
Current Records: Buffalo 0-1; Miami 1-0
Last Season Records: Miami 10-6; Buffalo 13-3
What to Know
The Miami Dolphins haven't won a game against the Buffalo Bills since Dec. 2 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. Miami and Buffalo will face off in an AFC East battle at 1 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins aren't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last matchup, so don't count them out.
It was all tied up 10-10 at the half for Miami and the New England Patriots last week, but Miami stepped up in the second half for a 17-16 win. No one had a standout game offensively for Miami, but QB Tua Tagovailoa led the way with two touchdowns. Tagovailoa ended up with a passer rating of 126.90.
Meanwhile, the Bills were hampered by 81 penalty yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. Buffalo came up short against Pittsburgh, falling 23-16. Like Miami, Buffalo didn't have any clear offensive standouts, but they got one touchdown from QB Josh Allen.
Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K Tyler Bass delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.
Miami suffered a grim 56-26 defeat to the Bills when the two teams previously met in January. Maybe the Dolphins will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $65.00
Odds
The Bills are a 3.5-point favorite against the Dolphins, according to the latest NFL odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Buffalo have won nine out of their last 12 games against Miami.
- Jan 03, 2021 - Buffalo 56 vs. Miami 26
- Sep 20, 2020 - Buffalo 31 vs. Miami 28
- Nov 17, 2019 - Buffalo 37 vs. Miami 20
- Oct 20, 2019 - Buffalo 31 vs. Miami 21
- Dec 30, 2018 - Buffalo 42 vs. Miami 17
- Dec 02, 2018 - Miami 21 vs. Buffalo 17
- Dec 31, 2017 - Buffalo 22 vs. Miami 16
- Dec 17, 2017 - Buffalo 24 vs. Miami 16
- Dec 24, 2016 - Miami 34 vs. Buffalo 31
- Oct 23, 2016 - Miami 28 vs. Buffalo 25
- Nov 08, 2015 - Buffalo 33 vs. Miami 17
- Sep 27, 2015 - Buffalo 41 vs. Miami 14