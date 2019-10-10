How to watch Dolphins vs. Redskins: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Dolphins vs. Redskins football game
Who's Playing
Miami (home) vs. Washington (away)
Current Records: Miami 0-4-0; Washington 0-5-0
What to Know
Washington is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 30.20 points per game before their next game. They will square off against Miami on the road at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Washington stagger in eager to bring about an end to their five-game losing streak.
The oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for the Redskins last week, and boy were they were right. They suffered a grim 33-7 defeat to New England. Washington's defeat came about despite a quality game from WR Steven Sims, who rushed for 65 yards and one touchdown on one carry. Sims put himself on the highlight reel with a 65-yard TD scramble down the right side of the field in the first quarter.
Meanwhile, Miami was the 19-17 winner over the Chargers when they last met September of 2017. Two weeks ago? They had no such luck. The matchup between Miami and the Chargers was on the verge of becoming a blowout, with the Dolphins falling 30-10. Miami's loss continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it four in a row.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Washington are stumbling into the contest with the most passing touchdowns allowed in the NFL, having given up 13 on the season. The Dolphins have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are worst in the league in touchdowns allowed, with 19 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Redskins are a 3.5-point favorite against the Dolphins.
Over/Under: 41
Series History
Miami won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 13, 2015 - Miami 17 vs. Washington 10
