Who's Playing

Houston @ New York

Current Records: Houston 1-6-1; New York 6-2

What to Know

The New York Giants will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. New York has a defense that allows only 19.63 points per game, so Houston's offense will have their work cut out for them.

The Giants came up short against the Seattle Seahawks two weeks ago, falling 27-13. No one had a standout game offensively for New York, but they got scores from RB Saquon Barkley and CB Adoree' Jackson.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 14-14 at halftime, but Houston was not quite the Philadelphia Eagles' equal in the second half when they met last Thursday. Houston fell to the Eagles 29-17. A silver lining for the Texans was the play of RB Dameon Pierce, who picked up 139 yards on the ground on 27 carries.

The Giants are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread two weeks ago might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The losses put New York at 6-2 and Houston at 1-6-1. New York doesn't typically stay down for long -- they're 1-0 after losses this year -- so Houston (1-4 after losses) won't have an easy go of it.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Giants are a 4.5-point favorite against the Texans, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

New York won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.