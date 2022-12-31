Who's Playing
Chicago @ Detroit
Current Records: Chicago 3-12; Detroit 7-8
What to Know
The Chicago Bears have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Bears and the Detroit Lions will face off in an NFC North battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ford Field. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
Last week, Chicago got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Buffalo Bills an easy 35-13 win. No one had a standout game offensively for Chicago, but WR Dante Pettis led the way with one touchdown. QB Justin Fields ended up with a passer rating of 123.
Meanwhile, Detroit came up short against the Carolina Panthers last week, falling 37-23. Detroit's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of QB Jared Goff, who passed for three TDs and 355 yards on 42 attempts, and TE Shane Zylstra, who was on the other end of those TDs. Zylstra hadn't helped his team much against the New York Jets two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Chicago is expected to lose this next one by 6. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Chicago's opponents whenever they hit the road.
The Bears are now 3-12 while the Lions sit at 7-8. Chicago is 2-9 after losses this season, Detroit 3-4.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Lions are a solid 6-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: -109
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Chicago have won eight out of their last 15 games against Detroit.
- Nov 13, 2022 - Detroit 31 vs. Chicago 30
- Nov 25, 2021 - Chicago 16 vs. Detroit 14
- Oct 03, 2021 - Chicago 24 vs. Detroit 14
- Dec 06, 2020 - Detroit 34 vs. Chicago 30
- Sep 13, 2020 - Chicago 27 vs. Detroit 23
- Nov 28, 2019 - Chicago 24 vs. Detroit 20
- Nov 10, 2019 - Chicago 20 vs. Detroit 13
- Nov 22, 2018 - Chicago 23 vs. Detroit 16
- Nov 11, 2018 - Chicago 34 vs. Detroit 22
- Dec 16, 2017 - Detroit 20 vs. Chicago 10
- Nov 19, 2017 - Detroit 27 vs. Chicago 24
- Dec 11, 2016 - Detroit 20 vs. Chicago 17
- Oct 02, 2016 - Chicago 17 vs. Detroit 14
- Jan 03, 2016 - Detroit 24 vs. Chicago 20
- Oct 18, 2015 - Detroit 37 vs. Chicago 34