Who's Playing

Chicago @ Detroit

Current Records: Chicago 3-12; Detroit 7-8

What to Know

The Chicago Bears have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Bears and the Detroit Lions will face off in an NFC North battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ford Field. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Last week, Chicago got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Buffalo Bills an easy 35-13 win. No one had a standout game offensively for Chicago, but WR Dante Pettis led the way with one touchdown. QB Justin Fields ended up with a passer rating of 123.

Meanwhile, Detroit came up short against the Carolina Panthers last week, falling 37-23. Detroit's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of QB Jared Goff, who passed for three TDs and 355 yards on 42 attempts, and TE Shane Zylstra, who was on the other end of those TDs. Zylstra hadn't helped his team much against the New York Jets two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Chicago is expected to lose this next one by 6. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Chicago's opponents whenever they hit the road.

The Bears are now 3-12 while the Lions sit at 7-8. Chicago is 2-9 after losses this season, Detroit 3-4.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lions are a solid 6-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Chicago have won eight out of their last 15 games against Detroit.