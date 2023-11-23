Who's Playing

Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets

Current Records: Miami 7-3, New York 4-6

The Jets will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will take on the Miami Dolphins at 3:00 p.m. ET on Friday. The Jets comes in on a streak of failing to score more than 12 points in their last three games, a trend the squad is of course eager to reverse.

It looks like New York got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They suffered a bruising 32-6 defeat at the hands of the Bills on Sunday.

The Jets have used their receiving core heavily this season, as 53.7% of their passes have been to wide receivers this season. The team tried something a little different on Sunday though, as only 40.7% of the QB's passes went to receivers. Given they posted a dismal 2.9 yards per play the Jets probably won't be trying that again any time soon.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Jets had trouble moving the ball and finished the game with only 155 total yards. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as the Bills gained 393.

Meanwhile, Miami has more to be thankful for after their contest against Las Vegas on Sunday. The Dolphins came out on top against the Raiders by a score of 20-13.

The Dolphins' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Tua Tagovailoa, who threw for 325 yards and two touchdowns while completing 71.8% of his passes, and Tyreek Hill, who picked up 146 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The Dolphins didn't go easy on the quarterback and picked off three passes before the game was over. The picks came courtesy of Jaelan Phillips and Jalen Ramsey.

New York's loss dropped their record down to 4-6. As for Miami, they pushed their record up to 7-3 with that win, which was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season.

While only the Dolphins took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, the Dolphins are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet the Jets against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

New York came up short against Miami in their previous matchup back in January, falling 11-6. Will the Jets have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Miami is a big 7.5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NFL odds.



The over/under is set at 41 points.

Series History

Miami has won 8 out of their last 10 games against New York.