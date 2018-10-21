How to watch Philadelphia vs. Carolina: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Philadelphia Eagles (home) vs. Carolina Panthers (away)

Current records: Philadelphia 3-3-1; Carolina 3-2-1

What to Know

Carolina will challenge Philadelphia on the road at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Carolina will be looking to avenge the 23-28 loss they took the last time these two teams played.

Carolina were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Sunday, as they fell 17-23 to Washington. On a positive note, Cam Newton put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for 275 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia made easy work of the Giants and carried off a 34-13 win. The oddsmakers were on Philadelphia's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Philadelphia's victory lifted them to 3-3-1 while Carolina's loss dropped them down to 3-2-1. In their victory, Philadelphia relied heavily on Carson Wentz, who passed for 278 yards and 3 touchdowns. Carolina will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $120.30

Prediction

The Eagles are a solid 5 point favorite against the Panthers.

This season, Philadelphia are 2-4-0 against the spread. As for Carolina, they are 2-3-0 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 4 point favorite.

Series History

Philadelphia and Carolina both have 1 wins in their last 2 games.