How to watch Philadelphia vs. Carolina: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Eagles vs. Panthers football game
Who's Playing
Philadelphia Eagles (home) vs. Carolina Panthers (away)
Current records: Philadelphia 3-3-1; Carolina 3-2-1
What to Know
Carolina will challenge Philadelphia on the road at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Carolina will be looking to avenge the 23-28 loss they took the last time these two teams played.
Carolina were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Sunday, as they fell 17-23 to Washington. On a positive note, Cam Newton put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for 275 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia made easy work of the Giants and carried off a 34-13 win. The oddsmakers were on Philadelphia's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.
Philadelphia's victory lifted them to 3-3-1 while Carolina's loss dropped them down to 3-2-1. In their victory, Philadelphia relied heavily on Carson Wentz, who passed for 278 yards and 3 touchdowns. Carolina will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Pennsylvania
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $120.30
Prediction
The Eagles are a solid 5 point favorite against the Panthers.
This season, Philadelphia are 2-4-0 against the spread. As for Carolina, they are 2-3-0 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 4 point favorite.
Series History
Philadelphia and Carolina both have 1 wins in their last 2 games.
- 2017 - Carolina Panthers 23 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 28
- 2015 - Carolina Panthers 27 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 16
