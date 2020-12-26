Who's Playing

New York @ Baltimore

Current Records: New York 5-9; Baltimore 9-5

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the New York Giants will be on the road. They will take on the Baltimore Ravens in a holiday battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore should still be feeling good after a big win, while the Giants will be looking to get back in the win column.

New York was first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their contest against the Cleveland Browns last week. New York fell to Cleveland 20-6.

Meanwhile, Baltimore made easy work of the Jacksonville Jaguars last week and carried off a 40-14 victory. With the Ravens ahead 26 to nothing at the half, the game was all but over already. Their QB Lamar Jackson did his thing and passed for three TDs and 243 yards on 22 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 35 yards.

Baltimore's defense was a presence as well, as it got past the Jaguars' offensive line to sack QB Gardner Minshew five times for a total loss of 21 yards. Leading the way was DE Yannick Ngakoue and his two sacks. Ngakoue now has three sacks this year.

The Giants are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 8-4 against the spread when expected to lose.

New York is now 5-9 while Baltimore sits at a mirror-image 9-5. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New York is stumbling into the matchup with the second fewest overall offensive touchdowns in the league, having accrued only 21 on the season. To make matters even worse for New York, the Ravens come into the contest boasting the most rushing yards per game in the NFL at 172.7.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ravens are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Giants, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -111

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New York won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.