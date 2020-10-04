Who's Playing

Baltimore @ Washington

Current Records: Baltimore 2-1; Washington 1-2

What to Know

The Washington Football Team fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game Sunday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will look to defend their home turf against the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. ET. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

Washington came up short against the Cleveland Browns last week, falling 34-20. QB Dwayne Haskins had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite two touchdowns, he threw three interceptions and fumbled the ball once.

Meanwhile, Baltimore came up short against the Kansas City Chiefs last Monday, falling 34-20. The losing side was boosted by QB Lamar Jackson, who passed for one TD and 97 yards on 28 attempts in addition to picking up 83 yards on the ground.

Washington is now 1-2 while the Ravens sit at a mirror-image 2-1. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Washington comes into the game boasting the second most sacks in the league at 13. As for Baltimore, they rank first in the NFL when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only one on the season.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland

FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $127.80

Odds

The Ravens are a big 14-point favorite against the Football Team, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ravens as a 13-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Washington won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.