How to watch Vikings vs. Falcons: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Minnesota (home) vs. Atlanta (away)

Last Season Records: Minnesota 8-7-1; Atlanta 7-9-0;

What to Know

Atlanta and Minnesota are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Last year was nothing to brag about for Atlanta (7-9), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Meanwhile, Minnesota was not at the top of the league last season, but they wrapped up the season with a winning record of 8-7-1.

A couple last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Atlanta was third in passing touchdowns, finishing the 2018 season with 36. But the Vikings ranked first in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, closing the year allowing only 15 overall. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

The Atlanta sideline is surely aware that they're the underdogs in this one. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minnesota TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $59.00

Odds

The Vikings are a solid 4 point favorite against the Falcons.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4 point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

Minnesota have won both of the games they've played against Atlanta in the last five years.