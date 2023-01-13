The NFL playoffs 2023 begin on Saturday, with the nightcap set for TIAA Bank Field in primetime. The Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Los Angeles Chargers in the first ever playoff meeting between the two franchises. It is also a rematch of a Week 3 tilt in which Jacksonville won by a lopsided margin in Los Angeles. The No. 5 seed Chargers are 10-7 overall and 4-1 in the last five games, while the No. 4 seed Jaguars enter on a five-game winning streak with a 9-8 overall record as AFC South champions.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET in Jacksonville. The Chargers are favored by 1.5, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 47.5 in the latest Jaguars vs. Chargers odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Before you make any Chargers vs. Jaguars picks and NFL playoff predictions, you need to see what SportsLine's resident Jaguars expert, Mike Tierney, has to say.

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Mike Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He entered the 2022 NFL season 232-204-10 against-the-spread since the start of the 2018 season. In addition, he is an amazing 33-14 on his last 47 picks in games involving the Jaguars, returning nearly $1,800. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Tierney has set his sights on Chargers vs. Jaguars and just locked in his picks and NFL playoff predictions. Now, here are several NFL odds betting lines and trends for Chargers vs. Jaguars:

Jaguars vs. Chargers spread: Chargers -1.5

Jaguars vs. Chargers over/under: 47.5 points

Jaguars vs. Chargers money line: Chargers -135, Jaguars +115

LAC: Chargers are 7-2 against the spread in road games

JAX: Jaguars are 4-4 against the spread in home/neutral games

Why the Chargers can cover

The Chargers are above-average in scoring, averaging 23.0 points per game, and rank in the top 10 of the NFL with 359.3 total yards per game. The Chargers are excellent in ball security, committing only 19 giveaways in 17 games, and Los Angeles produced 352 first downs this season.

Los Angeles is No. 3 in passing yards with a stellar 43.2% third down conversion rate. The face of the franchise is quarterback Justin Herbert, who ranks No. 2 in passing yards and No. 3 in total offense. Herbert is also No. 2 with 477 completions and connects on more than 68% of his passes. Herbert takes care of the ball with an outstanding 1.4% interception rate and is in the top eight of the NFL with 25 passing touchdowns and a 5.16% sack rate.

Why the Jaguars can cover

Led by Trevor Lawrence, the Jaguars are in the top 10 in scoring offense (23.8 points per game) and total offense (357.4 yards per game), with a top-eight mark in first downs (352). Jacksonville is excellent through the air, ranking in the top 10 in passing yards, and the Jaguars have the third-fewest interceptions (nine) in the league.

The Jaguars are also strong on the ground, averaging 4.7 yards per carry, and convert almost 42% of third down opportunities. Jacksonville is also facing a vulnerable Chargers defense that is below the NFL average in scoring defense (22.6 points allowed per game) and total defense. Los Angeles is also No. 28 in run defense, giving up more than 145 yards per game, and the Chargers are dead-last in allowing 5.4 yards per carry to opponents.

How to make Chargers vs. Jaguars picks

Tierney has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning Under the point total, he has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

