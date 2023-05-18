Two years ago, Josh Allen used Rory McIlroy's honorary locker while playing at Oak Hills, the site of this year's PGA Championship. Allen, who along with Von Miller made the 80-mile trek from Buffalo to watch the tournament, officially invited McIlroy to become part of Bills' mafia.

McIlroy, who is trying to win his third PGA Championship and fifth major title, said that he was an "honorary Bills fan" as his wife, Erica, is from nearby Irondequoit.

"Well, now you're a real Bills fan," Allen told McIlroy. "You're going to have Bills mafia calling you."

While the Bills have a new fan, the rest of the team's fan base received good news regarding Miller's recovery from knee surgery after tearing his ACL this past December.

"Yeah, the knee's in a good spot," Miller said, via Yahoo Sports. "I was cleared to play golf for about two months now. So being able to play golf, it's over the hump after that."

Golf has been a pretty consistent part of Allen's offseason. He recently took part in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am and in April was part of EA Sports' virtual golf event that also included pro golfers Tony Finau and Lexi Thompson. During that event, Allen hit a virtual fairway shot on the Masters' famous Amen Corner that nearly landed in the cup.

Allen was also able to meet golf legend Tiger Woods at the Genesis Invitational shortly after the 15-time major champion finished up his final round.

Allen, Miller and the rest of the Bills will shortly get back to the business of pursuing the franchise's first championship in 2023. When they do, they'll have a new fan -- McIlroy -- firmly in their corner.