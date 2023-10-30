The injury bug has made its way through NFL quarterbacks as the 2023 season nears its midpoint entering Week 9 as 11 teams have a starting signal-caller dealing with one thing or another. The Chicago Bears are one of those teams as starter Justin Fields has missed the last two games with a dislocated right thumb. In his absence, the Bears have started D-II undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent out of Shepherd and gone 1-1 in his starts -- a 30-12 home win against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7 and a 30-13 road loss at the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8.

Since Fields is still "week-to-week" with his injury, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said on Monday that Bagent will make his third career, via the Chicago Tribune.

Albeit just two games, here's how Bagent has fared as an NFL starter:



Week 7 vs. Raiders Week 8 at Chargers Comp Pct 72.4% (21-29) 67.6% (25-37) Pass Yards 162 232 Pass Yards/Att 5.6 6.3 TD-INT 1-0 0-2 Passer Rating 97.2 62.0



Bagent registered career highs in completions (25), passing attempts (37), passing yards (232) and interceptions on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 8. Bagent has another tough opponent in front of him in Week 9 in the New Orleans Saints, a defense that ranks top 10 in the NFL in scoring defense (19.3 points per game allowed, ninth in league), total defense (296.4 total yards per game allowed), third-down defense (32.4% conversion rate allowed, second in league) and passer rating allowed (73.2, second in league).