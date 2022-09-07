The closer Week 1 is from kicking off, the clock for Lamar Jackson's self-made deadline to hammer out an extension with the Baltimore Ravens moves closer to zero. The two sides have yet to come to an agreement on a new -- and likely record-breaking -- contract for the former league MVP, and have until the end of the week to do so, as Jackson had previously noted he will not negotiate once the season gets rolling.

Jackson told reporters on Wednesday that they still talking and there's still time to get a deal done, but time is running out.

"As of right now, we're still talking. The week's not over yet, but soon. Soon will probably be the deadline. Probably be cut off after this week," Jackson said.

Lamar Jackson BAL • QB • 8 CMP% 64.4 YDs 2882 TD 16 INT 13 YD/Att 7.54 View Profile

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones reported on Wednesday that there is skepticism that a long-term deal gets done this week and that the scale of guaranteed money is among the central issues.

Jackson, who does not have an agent, is entering the final year of his rookie deal and is slated to make just over $23 million in his fifth-year-option. This offseason alone, he's seen Deshaun Watson ink a $230 million fully guaranteed contract, and the likes of Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson sign deals that eclipse Watson's AAV. With that in mind, this extension -- if/when it's agreed upon -- could be among if not the highest in league history, given Jackson's résumé to this point in his career.

If Jackson goes through this week without a new deal and goes the season without putting pen to paper on one, he could be looking at the possibility of a franchise tag in 2023 that could be north of $45 million fully guaranteed next offseason. That would bring him to roughly $70 million over these past two years.

Of course, that type of tag would be quite a daunting task for the Ravens to fit under the salary cap, so it may also serve as simply more leverage for the former league MVP.