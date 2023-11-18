Who's Playing

Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Rams

Current Records: Seattle 6-3, Los Angeles 3-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California TV: CBS

What to Know

The Rams will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will take on the Seattle Seahawks at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Rams are limping into the game on a three-game losing streak.

Los Angeles traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They took a 20-3 bruising from the Packers last Sunday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Los Angeles in their matchups with Green Bay: they've now lost four in a row.

Even if they lost, the Rams' defense sure didn't make it easy: the Packers' QB was sacked four times before it was all said and done. In that department, Byron Young was the leader with two sacks.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Rams had trouble moving the ball and finished the game with only 187 total yards. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as the Packers gained 391.

Meanwhile, Seattle gave up the first points last Sunday, but they didn't let that get them down. They skirted past the Commanders 29-26. The win was just what Seattle needed coming off of a 37-3 loss in their prior match.

Geno Smith looked great while leading his team to the win, throwing for 369 yards and two touchdowns. Kenneth Walker III was another key contributor, gaining 127 total yards and a touchdown.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, who contributed 17 in total. All those points came courtesy of Jason Myers: he added 15 points with five field goals, and another two kicking extra points.

Los Angeles has traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-6 record this season. As for Seattle, they pushed their record up to 6-3 with that win, which was their fourth straight at home.

While only the Rams took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their next game, the game is expected to be close, with the Seahawks going off as just a 1-point favorite. The Rams might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played the Seahawks.

Odds

Seattle is a slight 1-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NFL odds.



The over/under is set at 46 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Seattle.