The start of the 2023 NFL season is rapidly approaching and there are plenty of games to look forward to in Week 1. Plenty of fans will tune in to see how the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs handle the Detroit Lions, but it's also worth keeping an eye on Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday with your NFL office pool picks. Jaylen Hurts and the Birds took a 17-7 lead into halftime last February, but they couldn't hold off a late-game surge from Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs eventually won 38-35. The latest Week 1 NFL odds list the Eagles as five-point favorites to defeat the host New England Patriots. Are you all in on the Eagles in your NFL pool picks? Or is there another way to kick off Week 1 of the season-long race in NFL pick'em pools? If you're up for it, CBS Sports has the perfect game to keep you locked in all season long.

Compete for $100,000 or start a pool with friends

It's time to raise the stakes with CBS Sports Football Pick'em. Join the challenge to compete for the $100,000 jackpot and guaranteed cash prizes each week or start a customizable pool to compete against your friends. (No purchase necessary. See Terms and Rules for details.)

You can win the $100,000 jackpot each week for hitting the full slate and tiebreakers. Even if no one hits the jackpot, CBS Sports is giving away a guaranteed $1,000 to the winner each week. In addition, the player with the most correct picks at the end of the season gets $5,000.

If you're looking to start a pick'em pool with your friends, family or colleagues, group settings include a variety of games suitable for every fan, including straight-up picks, against-the-spread picks, survivor pools, confidence points and much more. You can play on your desktop or on the CBS Sports app, so sign up here today.

Get football picks for every game from a proven NFL model

We'll give you one team to consider backing during the NFL's opening week. SportsLine's advanced computer model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is predicting the Denver Broncos to take care of business at home versus the Las Vegas Raiders.

Even though the Raiders won both games against their division-rival in 2022, the model has high hopes for Russell Wilson and the Broncos now that Sean Payton is locked in as their new head coach. Meanwhile, Las Vegas has an offense in transition since quarterback Derek Carr and tight end Darren Waller departed the team. The Broncos' pass defense held opponents to an average 5.9 yards per attempt in 2022, which could spell danger if Jimmy Garoppolo and Davante Adams can't connect early for the Raiders. Join a pool now to lock in your picks.

Make NFL pool picks at CBS Sports

Show your skills, beat your friends and coworkers, and take home guaranteed prize money. Create a pool, get your friends involved, and keep the competition going all season long.