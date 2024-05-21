If the New York Jets were considering a change in their offensive system or play-calling duties, Nathaniel Hackett knew what was going on.

Hackett addressed the report that the Jets made attempts this offseason to replace him with someone who would run the show, though not with a coordinator title. The Jets offensive coordinator didn't deny the team was considering a change in his role, but he admitted there were talks with coaches from outside the organization.

"I don't know what those reports are and I don't know where their sources came from," Hackett said, via SNY. "I know what happened with us. It was great. We had a lot of conversations, got to talk to a lot of different people. It's that simple. It's already been addressed.

"We had a lot of changes, so we were talking to a lot of people."

At the end of the day, Hackett remains in his offensive coordinator role and the Jets are hoping Aaron Rodgers stays healthy throughout the season. Hackett had a disastrous time calling plays once Rodgers went down, as the Jets finished 31st in points per possession (1.13) and 32nd in yards per possession (21.8). New York averaged just 15.8 points per game and 268.6 yards per game.

The quarterback situation was a mess without Rodgers. Zach Wilson played 12 games for the Jets, starting 11 as the next man up in the wake of Rodgers' injury. He was replaced by Tim Boyle at quarterback, followed by Trevor Siemian. The three Jets quarterbacks combined to complete 59.4% of their passes for 3,355 yards with 11 touchdowns to 15 interceptions (70.6 rating).

Would Hackett's offense have been better with Rodgers? Absolutely, but his offenses have been toward the bottom of the league without the veteran quarterback under center. In the last three seasons without Rodgers as the starting quarterback for the majority of the seasons, Hackett's offenses finished 29th in points per game (2023 Jets), 32nd (2023 Broncos) and 31st (2018 Jaguars).

The 2024 Jets season rides on Rodgers' health, which is likely why the team is doubling down with Hackett running the show. The extent of changes they would have made is unknown, but Hackett says he was aware of whatever New York was attempting to do.