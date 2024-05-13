Nathaniel Hackett's first season as New York Jets offensive coordinator didn't go well. Of course, Aaron Rodgers being lost for the year just four plays into his regular-season debut had a lot to do with that.

Hackett had a disastrous time calling plays once Rodgers went down, as the Jets finished 31st in points per possession (1.13) and 32nd in yards per possession (21.8). New York averaged just 15.8 points per game and 268.6 yards per game.

Apparently not pleased with last season's output, the Jets have made attempts this offseason to move on from Hackett and replace him with someone who would run the show, though not with a coordinator title, according to SNY.

Zach Wilson played 12 games for the Jets, starting 11 at quarterback. He was replaced by Tim Boyle at quarterback, followed by Trevor Siemian. The three Jets quarterbacks combined to complete 59.4% of their passes for 3,355 yards with 11 touchdowns to 15 interceptions (70.6 rating).

Would Hackett's offense have been better with Rodgers? Absolutely, but his offenses have been toward the bottom of the league without him. In the last three seasons without Rodgers as the starting quarterback for the majority of the seasons, Hackett's offenses finished 29th in points per game (2023 Jets), 32nd (2023 Broncos) and 31st (2018 Jaguars).

Rodgers returning and staying on the field would greatly benefit Hackett and his career as a play-caller, even though Hackett's reputation clearly depends on Rodgers. The Jets appear to have their warranted skepticism, but are willing to give Hackett an opportunity to succeed with Rodgers.