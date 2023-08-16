The new NFL season is just around the corner and one of the best parts about football is that there are plenty of ways for fans to get involved. Fantasy football, NFL pick'em games, NFL confidence pools and NFL office pools give fans the opportunity to invest emotionally beyond their own teams. The 2023 NFL Kickoff Game is on Sept. 7 between the Chiefs and Lions, which means there's only a month to lock in your NFL office pool picks. With the latest NFL odds listing 10 of the 16 games on the Week 1 NFL schedule with NFL spreads of 3.5 points or fewer, making your Week 1 NFL picks could be a challenge. If you're up for it, CBS Sports has the perfect game to keep you locked in all season long.

SportsLine's advanced computer model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is predicting the Denver Broncos to take care of business at home versus the Las Vegas Raiders.

Both teams began the 2022 NFL season with playoff aspirations and fell flat, with Las Vegas going 6-11, while Denver went 5-12. However, both teams have regrouped and made significant changes near the top of their organizations.

The Broncos are optimistic at the prospect of former Saints head coach Sean Payton quickly turning the team's fortunes around after the worst season of Russell Wilson's career. The Raiders' big offseason move was to replace Derek Carr with Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback.

Denver is favored by 3.5 points and the model is siding with oddsmakers, predicting that Las Vegas' offense struggles significantly. It projects that the Raiders fail to mount 300 yards of total offense, while Wilson throws for over 250 yards and nearly two touchdowns on average, helping the Broncos win in 60% of simulations.

