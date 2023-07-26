Matthew Judon has found a home in Foxborough and, by the way the star pass rusher is talking, it sounds like he doesn't plan on going anywhere anytime soon. Leading up to the start of Patriots training camp, Judon spoke with WBZ during a trip to a glass-blowing studio in Providence, Rhode Island, and said that he hopes that he remains in New England and retires with the organization.

"I don't ever want to leave," Judon said, via MassLive.com. "I'm finding stuff like this and just making it home and trying to be more a part of the community, so I honestly never want to leave. That's not my intent. Forever. I want to retire here. I'm very comfortable. I love it."

Judon signed a four-year, $56 million contract with the Patriots back in March of 2021 after spending the first five seasons of his career with the Baltimore Ravens. Upon his arrival in Foxborough, Judon's game has reached another level, posting back-to-back seasons of at least 12.5 sacks. That includes a 2022 season where he notched a career-high 15.5 sacks and earned his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl nod.

Not only has Judon been productive, but he's also established himself as one of the top leaders on the defensive side of the ball, which will be on full display when the club hits the field for their first official training camp practice on Wednesday.

"When you come out there, just know that you're there," Judon said. "You're not on vacation no more. You are on the field and aware and conscious of which is which, what is being asked of you and what needs to be done. Everyone has to be aware of the playbook, their assignments, and be ready."

Judon still has two more years left on his current contract and will be entering his age 33 season when he is set to face the open market again after the 2024 season. And if he has it his way, it appears like he'll look to re-up with the Patriots.