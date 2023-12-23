Who's Playing

Dallas Cowboys @ Miami Dolphins

Current Records: Dallas 10-4, Miami 10-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: FOX

What to Know

The Dallas Cowboys will head out on the road to face off against the Miami Dolphins at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. The Cowboys are expected to lose this one by 1.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

After a string of five wins, Dallas' good fortune finally ran out on Sunday. They suffered a grim 31-10 defeat to the Bills. The low total for Dallas ended their streak of high-flying scores.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Cowboys were plagued by a slow offense and finished the game with only 3.4 yards per play. That's the fewest yards per play they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Miami can now show off five landslide victories after their most recent matchup on Sunday. They claimed a resounding 30-0 win over the Jets at home. The success was a return to things as normal for Miami, who in their previous outing suffered a shocking 28-27 upset defeat to Tennessee.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Dolphins to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jaylen Waddle, who picked up 142 receiving yards and a touchdown. Those 142 receiving yards set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Tua Tagovailoa, who threw for 224 yards and a touchdown while completing 87.5% of his passes.

The team's defense also helped out by holding the Jets to a paltry 103 yards. A big part of that defensive dominance came down to the Dolphins' ability to keep the quarterback under pressure: the team laid the passer out six times before it was all said and done. In that department, Bradley Chubb was the leader with three sacks.

Dallas' loss dropped their record down to 10-4. As for Miami, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 10-4 record this season.

Keep an eye on the end zone in Sunday's game as the pair haven't had much trouble getting there this season. The Cowboys command a daunting offense this season, having averaged 3.4 touchdowns per game (they're ranked fifth in touchdowns overall). However, it's not like the Dolphins (currently ranked first in touchdowns) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 4 touchdowns per game. With these two high-octane teams facing off on Sunday, fans should be in for an exciting offensive matchup.

Odds

Miami is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Dallas, according to the latest NFL odds.



The over/under is set at 51 points.

Series History

Dallas has won both of the games they've played against Miami in the last 8 years.