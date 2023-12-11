Who's Playing

Tennessee Titans @ Miami Dolphins

Current Records: Tennessee 4-8, Miami 9-3

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: ESPN2

What to Know

The Titans have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Miami Dolphins at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday at Hard Rock Stadium. The Titans will be hoping to continue their three-game streak of scoring more points each contest than the last.

Tennessee started off well but failed to capitalize on an early lead against Indianapolis. They fell just short of the Colts by a score of 31-28.

The Titans' loss came about despite a quality game from Derrick Henry, who rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns.

Even though they lost, the Titans were unstoppable on the ground and finished the game with 177 rushing yards. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Colts only rushed for 55.

Meanwhile, Miami can now show off four landslide victories after their most recent game on Sunday. They took their game on the road with ease, bagging a 45-15 victory over the Commanders. The win was nothing new for Miami as they're now sitting on three straight.

The Dolphins' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Tua Tagovailoa led the charge by throwing for 280 yards and two touchdowns while completing 75% of his passes. Tyreek Hill was another key contributor, picking up 157 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Tennessee has been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-8 record this season. As for Miami, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 9-3 record this season.

The Titans are the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Odds

Miami is a big 13-point favorite against Tennessee, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 46.5 points.

Series History

Miami has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Tennessee.