Mike Evans officially re-signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday, putting pen to paper on a two-year contract extension. The star wide receiver then told reporters he's "extremely confident" quarterback Baker Mayfield will follow suit.

"I'm not 100 percent," Evans said, per ESPN, "but he played really great for us last year, the city took him in, the players loved him. ... Hopefully we get him back. But he should do what's best for him."

Mayfield, of course, is scheduled to hit free agency when the NFL's negotiating period opens Monday at 12 p.m. ET. The quarterback has expressed interest in returning to the Bucs, but he hasn't ruled out testing the market, either.

"Me and Baker, we played one season together," Evans said Friday. "I feel like we can build on what we did last year, so hopefully we get him back. He's a hell of a player. I appreciate him. (He and his agent are) going to handle their process, and I trust (general manager) Jason (Licht) and the front office no matter what happens."

In the event Mayfield makes it to free agency without a new deal from the Buccaneers, and signs elsewhere for 2024?

"I know I can play with whoever's at quarterback," Evans said, reaffirming his commitment to Tampa Bay. "Obviously I hope it's Baker, but if not, I can make it work."