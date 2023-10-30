Week 8 of the 2023 NFL schedule concludes on Monday Night Football at Ford Field. The Detroit Lions will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in a cross-conference matchup. Detroit is 5-2 overall and 2-1 at home this season, though the Lions are coming off a blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Las Vegas is 3-4 overall and 1-3 on the road after an 18-point defeat at the hands of the Chicago Bears a week ago. Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is questionable with an illness.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET in Detroit. The Lions are 7.5-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 47 in the latest Lions vs. Raiders odds. Before you make any Raiders vs. Lions picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White has to say, considering his mastery of picks involving the Lions.

Now, the model has set its sights on Raiders vs. Lions and just revealed its picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and trends for Lions vs. Raiders:

Lions vs. Raiders spread: Lions -7.5

Lions vs. Raiders over/under: 47 points

Lions vs. Raiders money line: Lions -358, Raiders +282

LV: Raiders are 3-4 against the spread this season

DET: Lions are 5-2 against the spread this season

Lions vs. Raiders picks:

Why Raiders can cover

Davante Adams is a significant part of the Las Vegas attack, and the six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver has averaged more than 110 receptions and 1,450 yards per season over the last three years. Adams is tied for the most receiving touchdowns (17) in the NFL since the start of the 2022 campaign and is in the top 10 of the league with 46 catches in 2023. Adams, Josh Jacobs, and the Raiders are also facing a Lions defense that yielded 9.1 yards play and 503 total yards in Week 7.

Detroit is below-average in scoring defense, giving up almost 22 points per game, No. 24 in pass defense, and No. 25 in red zone efficiency allowed. On the other side of the ball, Las Vegas is excellent against the pass, holding opponents to only 1,312 yards this season, and Maxx Crosby is one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL.

Why Lions can cover

The Lions have scored 20 points or more in 15 of the last 16 games, and Detroit's numbers only grow when playing at Ford Field. In 2023, the Lions are averaging almost 25 points per game and more than two points per drive, and Detroit has only seven giveaways in seven games. Detroit is in the top five in total offense and passing offense, with Jared Goff leading the way.

The veteran quarterback is 5-1 in the last six games at Ford Field, completing more than 72% of his passes with 15 touchdowns and only two interceptions over that span. This season, Goff is in the top six in completions, passing yards, passing touchdowns, QBR, and interception rate, and he is also completing 68% of his passes. Goff is also protected well with only a 5.54% sack rate and ranks in the top eight with a 97.5 passer rating in 2023.

How to make Lions vs. Raiders picks

White has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning Under the point total, he has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

Who wins Raiders vs. Lions on Monday Night Football, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Raiders vs. Lions spread to back, all from the expert who is on an amazing 56-38 run on picks involving Detroit, and find out.