The Philadelphia Eagles will try for the season sweep of their NFC East rivals when the Washington Commanders visit Lincoln Financial Field for Monday Night Football. The teams met in Week 3, with the Eagles easing to a 24-8 victory, which was their third straight against Washington and their ninth in the past 11 meetings. Philadelphia (8-0) has been one of the league's best on both sides of the ball, while the Commanders have struggled offensively. Still, Washington had a chance to knock off the Vikings last week, leading the NFC North leaders early in the fourth quarter before falling 20-17 on a late field goal. The Eagles surged in the second half for a comfortable 29-17 victory against the Texans on Thursday Night Football in Week 9.

Kickoff at Lincoln Financial Field is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is an 11-point favorite in Caesars Sportsbook's latest Commanders vs. Eagles odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.5. Before you make any Eagles vs. Commanders picks or NFL bets, make sure you check out the Monday Night Football predictions from SportsLine's resident Washington expert, Larry Hartstein.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. Entering the 2022 NFL season, he was 427-344 all-time on NFL picks (a $3,764 profit for $100 players), including 394-330 against the spread. Hartstein went 68-50 ATS (58 percent) and 8-3 on money-line plays last season for a profit of $1,552.

In addition, Hartstein has keen insights on Washington's strengths and weaknesses and is an amazing 21-7-1 on his last 29 picks involving the Commanders, returning $1,311. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hartstein has taken a close look at Commanders vs. Eagles and just revealed his expert picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting trends for Eagles vs. Commanders:

Commanders vs. Eagles spread: Philadelphia -11

Commanders vs. Eagles over/under: 43.5 points

Commanders vs. Eagles money line: Washington +400, Philadelphia -550

WAS: Commanders are 4-2-0 against the spread in division games under Ron Rivera (since 2020)

PHI: Eagles are 6-0-1 against the spread as home favorites under Nick Sirianni (since 2021)

Commanders vs. Eagles picks: See picks here



Why the Eagles can cover

Washington dared Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts to win the game in the last meeting, and he did. He threw for 340 yards and receiver DeVonta Smith had 169 on eight catches in the Week 3 victory. The Philly defense had nine sacks and held the Commanders to 3.2 yards per play, while the Eagles averaged 5.9. The Eagles also will be well-rested after a mini bye following their Thursday game, and they won't want another slow start like they had against Houston. They also will have vocal backing from a fan base delirious over the best start in franchise history.

Hurts has 2,042 passing yards and 326 on the ground, and he has accounted for 18 touchdowns. Smith and A.J. Brown, who is seventh in the NFL with 718 receiving yards, make chunk plays, while running back Miles Sanders (656 rushing yards) can take over if needed. The Eagles score 31 points per game (third in NFL) and allow 17 (fourth). See which team to pick here.

Why the Commanders can cover

Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke is 8-2-1 against the spread in his past 11 starts and has changed the momentum of the team since taking over for the injured Carson Wentz. The Commanders' past five games have been decided by five points or fewer, and they won three of those. Heinicke has started the past three and has 629 passing yards and five TDs. He has a pair of weapons at wideout in Terry McLaurin, who is 11th in the NFL with 609 receiving yards, and Curtis Samuel, who is 13th with 45 catches.

The Commanders could find success on the ground against the Eagles, who gave up 139 yards (5.1 per carry) to Texans rookie Dameon Pierce last week. Washington has its own promising rookie in Brian Robinson (219 yards in five games), and Antonio Gibson has rushed for 328 while adding 239 receiving. The Washington defense is in the top half of the league in total yards (331 per game, 14th) and rushing yards allowed (113.2, 10th). Tackles Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen have combined for 10 sacks, and Hurts has been taken down 22 times. See which team to pick here.

How to make NFL Week 10 or Commanders vs. Eagles picks

Hartstein has broken down this matchup from all sides and is leaning Under on the point total. He also has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing his Eagles vs. Commanders picks, and the rest of his expert NFL analysis, at SportsLine.

So who wins Eagles vs. Commanders on Monday Night Football? And which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Eagles vs. Commanders spread to back, all from the NFL expert who's an amazing 21-7 on spread picks involving Washington, and find out.