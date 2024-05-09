The New York Giants had one of the NFL's weakest pass-catching groups in 2023, but they have invested resources this offseason to upgrade the group. The latest effort on that front includes signing former Pro-Bowl wide receiver Allen Robinson, the team announced Thursday.

According to Josina Anderson, Robinson's one-year deal with the Giants is for the veteran salary benefit.

Allen Robinson PIT • WR • #11 TAR 49 REC 34 REC YDs 280 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

A former second-round pick out of Penn State, Robinson spent the first four years of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, emerging as a Pro Bowler in his second season, during which he led the NFL in touchdown catches. A torn ACL suffered in Year 4 led to a brief downtick in production as he moved to Chicago, though he did total 200 catches for 2,397 yards and 13 scores across the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

He took a significant step backward in 2021, though, and then disappointed during a stint with the Los Angeles Rams (33 catches for 339 yards and three touchdowns) and then again last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers (34-280-0).

Now 31 years old, Robinson is unlikely to be a significant contributor for the Giants, but given the team's depth chart at the position, it is worth a flier to see if he can give them more than he has given his last few teams. Beyond No. 6 overall pick Malik Nabers, New York has a pair of recent Day 2 picks in Wan'Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt, plus Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton and Isaiah McKenzie at wide receiver.

If Robinson can't out-perform that group during the offseason program, the contract New York gave him makes it relatively easy to cut ties. And if he can help a very young group learn some things in the meantime, that makes it worth it. But if he surprises and makes it obvious that he needs to be on the team due to his performance, that's a nice bonus.