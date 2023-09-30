Who's Playing
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints
Current Records: Tampa Bay 2-1, New Orleans 2-1
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
The Saints will be returning home after a 2-game road trip. They will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. The last four games the Saints have played have been within three points, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.
The point spread favored New Orleans last Sunday, but luck did not. They were just a hair shy of victory and fell 18-17 to the Packers.
Nobody from New Orleans had a standout game, but they still got scores from Derek Carr and Jimmy Graham.
Meanwhile, the Buccaneers lost to the Eagles at home by a decisive 25-11 margin on Monday. Tampa Bay was down 22-3 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Buccaneers had trouble moving the ball and finished the game with only 174 total yards. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as the Eagles gained 472.
The losses dropped both teams to an identical 2-1.
In addition to losing their last games, the Buccaneers and the Saints failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, the Saints are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by three points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played the Buccaneers.
New Orleans and Tampa Bay were almost perfectly matched up in their prior recent meeting last December, but New Orleans suffered an agonizing 17-16 defeat. Will the Saints have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest or check back on CBS Sports to find out.
Odds
New Orleans is a 3-point favorite against Tampa Bay, according to the latest NFL odds.
The over/under is set at 40.5 points.
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New Orleans has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Tampa Bay.
- Dec 05, 2022 - Tampa Bay 17 vs. New Orleans 16
- Sep 18, 2022 - Tampa Bay 20 vs. New Orleans 10
- Dec 19, 2021 - New Orleans 9 vs. Tampa Bay 0
- Oct 31, 2021 - New Orleans 36 vs. Tampa Bay 27
- Jan 17, 2021 - Tampa Bay 30 vs. New Orleans 20
- Nov 08, 2020 - New Orleans 38 vs. Tampa Bay 3
- Sep 13, 2020 - New Orleans 34 vs. Tampa Bay 23
- Nov 17, 2019 - New Orleans 34 vs. Tampa Bay 17
- Oct 06, 2019 - New Orleans 31 vs. Tampa Bay 24
- Dec 09, 2018 - New Orleans 28 vs. Tampa Bay 14