Who's Playing

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints

Current Records: Tampa Bay 2-1, New Orleans 2-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Saints will be returning home after a 2-game road trip. They will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. The last four games the Saints have played have been within three points, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

The point spread favored New Orleans last Sunday, but luck did not. They were just a hair shy of victory and fell 18-17 to the Packers.

Nobody from New Orleans had a standout game, but they still got scores from Derek Carr and Jimmy Graham.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers lost to the Eagles at home by a decisive 25-11 margin on Monday. Tampa Bay was down 22-3 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Buccaneers had trouble moving the ball and finished the game with only 174 total yards. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as the Eagles gained 472.

The losses dropped both teams to an identical 2-1.

In addition to losing their last games, the Buccaneers and the Saints failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, the Saints are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by three points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played the Buccaneers.

New Orleans and Tampa Bay were almost perfectly matched up in their prior recent meeting last December, but New Orleans suffered an agonizing 17-16 defeat. Will the Saints have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest or check back on CBS Sports to find out.

Odds

New Orleans is a 3-point favorite against Tampa Bay, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 40.5 points.

Series History

New Orleans has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Tampa Bay.