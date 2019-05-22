NFL changes start times for divisional round playoff games
The games will now be played later in the afternoon, like the conference title games
Get ready to spend late Sunday afternoons and evenings on your couch in mid-January. On Wednesday, the NFL made a change to the divisional round playoff schedule, moving the Sunday slate back approximately two hours each.
Sunday's divisional round playoff games previously kicked off at 1 p.m. and 4:40 p.m. Eastern.
The idea behind this change is to provide the league more flexibility in using home teams from the Mountain and Pacific time zones in the early Sunday game, and to prevent those teams from playing at 10 or 11 a.m. in their "home" time zone if they have to travel to the east coast for a divisional round game.
The NFL also made changes to several other rules, such as banning three drills from use in training camp, amending the previously-changed rule regarding replay reviews of pass interference plays, and eliminating the so-called "single-header" rule in order to ensure that every market in the league sees three national TV games every Sunday.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
For Wentz, it's a matter of time, luck
Wentz, coming off injuries in back-to-back seasons, will make January magic of his own. It's...
-
NFL tweaks pass interference rules again
All reviews of pass interference plays will be initiated by a coach's challenge
-
2019 NFL Free Agency Tracker for top 50
Where are the NFL's top free agents landing this offseason? Follow along with our updating...
-
Owners vote to ban 3 drills during camp
The Oklahoma drill is among the drills being banned
-
Bobby Wagner plans to be highest paid LB
Wagner is representing himself in negotiations with the Seahawks, and potentially other teams...
-
Aaron Rodgers unhappy with 'GOT' ending
Warning: This story will have major spoilers