Patrick Mahomes has never lost to the Denver Broncos as the Chiefs prepare to host Denver on Thursday Night Football to kick off the Week 6 NFL schedule. He is 11-0 over his career against the Broncos, completing 66% of his passes for 269 yards per game. Mahomes has 18 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions against Denver and could be among the highest owned players in NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football. He's the most expensive option in the NFL DFS player pool on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. After winning the MVP last season, Mahomes has at least two touchdowns in four of five games this season with the fourth-highest QBR (73.3) in the NFL.

The dilemma with using Mahomes in NFL DFS picks is how to budget the rest of your bankroll. Kadarius Toney was expected to be the WR1 in Kansas City, but he only has seven receptions for 35 yards over his last three games. This has dropped his NFL DFS value, so is this the week to plug him into your NFL DFS lineups? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Broncos vs. Chiefs, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Chiefs vs. Broncos on Thursday Night Football and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Broncos vs. Chiefs

We can tell you one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Broncos receiver Marvin Mims Jr. The speedy 5-11 receiver leads the NFL in yards per reception (24.6). He has three catches of at least 45 yards and is the type of dynamic playmaker who doesn't need many targets to produce for NFL DFS players. Just one catch can be enough for him to surpass his NFL DFS value in a receiver room that also includes Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton.

Mims' big-play potential shouldn't come as a surprise. He had the third-highest yards per reception in college football last season at 20.1. The Broncos selected Mims No. 62 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft for these exact matchups, going against the Chiefs and Mahomes and needing to score in a hurry to keep up. Expect Sean Payton to try to scheme Mims for several deep shots, which could make him a tournament-winning NFL DFS player for Thursday Night Football NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco. The Broncos have surrendered the most Fantasy points to running backs to begin the 2023 NFL season. They've allowed individual 100-yard rushers in their last three contests and are allowing 187.6 rushing yards per game, 32 yards more than the next-highest team this season.

Most of the attention and praise is focused on the Chiefs' passing game, led by Patrick Mahomes, but they've been one of the most efficient rushing teams in the NFL. Kansas City was tied for ninth in yards per rush (4.7 yards) last season. The Chiefs are tied for seventh this year at 4.5 yards per carry and Pacheco has been taking the bulk of the carries. The second-year running back is averaging 4.6 yards per carry this season and played 39 snaps (59%) last week. The week before, he played 42 snaps (60%) and has more than twice as many as the next-highest running back over the last two weeks. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Chiefs vs. Broncos

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Thursday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Broncos vs. Chiefs on Thursday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.