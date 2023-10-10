Kansas City Chiefs fans across the world took a gasp when Travis Kelce fell to the turf with a non-contact lower-body injury last week shortly before halftime. It was easy to assume the worst after the multitude of injuries NFL fans have seen, including Aaron Rodgers' torn Achilles in Week 1. However, Kelce returned in the second half and even caught a four-yard touchdown in Kansas City's 27-20 win over the Vikings. Kelce could be one of the top NFL DFS picks when the Vikings host the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football.

If Kelce plays, can you confidently insert him into NFL DFS lineups after having 10 receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown last week with his expensive price tag? If he can't play, should you include Chiefs receivers such as Rashee Rice, Kadarius Toney or Skyy Moore in your NFL DFS player pool?

Top NFL DFS picks for Broncos vs. Chiefs

We can tell you Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football. Mahomes has one of the highest floors on a weekly basis after finishing as the overall QB1 in an MVP season last year. He has at least two touchdowns in four of five games this season, including completing 31 of 41 passes for 281 yards and two scores last week. Mahomes is the QB6 in Fantasy football this season.

The Broncos have allowed the second-most Fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. Mahomes has been dominant against the Broncos throughout his career with an 11-0 record and 18 touchdowns against them. He has thrown for at least 320 yards in his last two games against the Broncos and with how poor Denver's defense has played this season, Mahomes is as safe as it gets for Thursday Night Football NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco. The second-year running back rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries last week. It was his third straight game with a touchdown, as he's emerged as Kansas City's clear RB1. Pacheco, who is averaging 4.6 yards per carry this season, played 39 snaps (59%) last week, more than twice as many as the next-highest Kansas City running back (Jerick McKinnon, 18).

Along with struggling to defend quarterbacks, the Broncos have been even worse against running backs. They are allowing the most Fantasy points to running backs this season, including allowing the opposing team's leading rusher to gain more than 100 yards on the ground in each of the last three games. De'Von Achane, Khalil Herbert and Breece Hall combined to average 161 rushing yards against the Broncos over the last three weeks, giving Pacheco arguably the best matchup of the entire week. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Chiefs vs. Broncos

