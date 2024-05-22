If you want any information or an update on Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's contract, you will not get it from head coach Sean McVay. The team is keeping all contract discussions "in-house," McVay said on Tuesday.

Stafford is looking for more guaranteed money for the future and an agreement between the quarterback and the team has yet to be reached. McVay said all contract talks will remain private.

"Out of respect for the situation, we'll just keep it in-house," McVay said (via NBC Sports). "What I am appreciative of is that he's here leading the way and it's been a good couple days for him."

When pressed further by the media, McVay still would not give any insight to where the two sides stand.

"In-house," McVay said, on whether contract adjustments are still on the table. "I respect the questions, I really do. But, you know, out of respect for just the totality of the situation and really, there's just a lot of things that we want to be able to just keep in-house. And if there is any information on that front, you guys will certainly know and maybe you'll break it on your Twitter."

Even with these contract issues, Stafford has shown up to voluntary OTAs. McVay commented on his attendance, saying, "He's here and we appreciate that, and he knows that."

"I've had good conversations with him about football and anything other than that, really just going to keep it in-house," the Super Bowl-winning head coach continued.

It does appear by his comments that there is still some things to resolve, and if an agreement is not made soon, Stafford could choose to be absent from upcoming team activities.

According to NFL.com, Stafford wants more guaranteed money over the final two years of the deal (2025 and 2026). Stafford has $31 million guaranteed for the 2024 season, which is his final guaranteed money on his current deal.

Los Angeles could part ways with Stafford after this year, so guaranteed money would give the quarterback a better feeling that they would stick with him moving forward. McVay has made it seem like he wants Stafford as his quarterback long term, but comments to the media do not mean a contract revision will definitely get done.

"We were taking it a year at a time, but as long as he wants to play, we're fortunate to have him as our quarterback," McVay said earlier this month.

Stafford wants the sentiment to be translated on paper.

McVay and Rams general manager Les Snead also spoke about the situation during the NFL Draft in April.

"We're going to take it a day at a time. We'll see," McVay said last month. "So we're going to try to figure it out. There's nothing that's more important than making sure that he feels appreciated and he knows how much we love him and want him to lead the way. I think that commitment that I think he wants to have can be reciprocated and we want to work towards figuring that out."

The 36-year-old is entering his fourth year with the Rams after playing with the Detroit Lions for the beginning of his career. Last season, he was selected to his first Pro Bowl since 2014 and the second Pro Bowl of his career. He finished the season with 3,965 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.