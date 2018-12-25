NFL DFS for Week 17: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

The final regular season NFL DFS Sunday main slate comes in Week 17, and 15 of the week's 16 games will be featured as many teams are battling for playoff positioning. This is possibly the toughest week of the year for NFL DFS players as injuries have piled up all over the league and some teams will opt to rest their starters for some, if not all, of their games as they prepare for the playoffs. That's why some expert help for Week 17 NFL DFS contests such as the $1.15M Sunday Million on FanDuel or the $2.5M Fantasy Football Millionaire on DraftKings will come in extremely handy. With that in mind, be sure to check out the top Week 17 NFL DFS picks, optimal lineups and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure, who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values and create optimal NFL DFS lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

For the Week 17 NFL DFS main slate, we can tell you McClure is banking on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles at $7,600 on FanDuel and $5,900 on DraftKings.

The reigning Super Bowl MVP has had no issue filling in for Carson Wentz over the past two weeks, guiding Philadelphia to huge wins over the Texans and Rams to keep their hopes alive. And NFL DFS players who have invested in him have seen some big returns, especially in Week 16 when he absolutely went off for 471 yards and four touchdowns.

Part of McClure's Week 17 NFL DFS strategy includes stacking Foles with tight end Zach Ertz ($7,800 on FanDuel, $6,700 on DraftKings) as the Eagles take on a banged-up Washington squad in a must-win scenario for their playoff hopes.

That means both players should be on the field for the entire game, because a loss guarantees that the defending champions will be home this postseason. The Redskins are in the middle of the league in most defensive categories, but with Washington's playoff hopes ended with a loss last week and injuries at virtually every position, Philly is in a great spot to exploit this matchup and big numbers for players such as Foles and Ertz should follow.

