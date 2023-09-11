Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season will come to a close with a matchup between two AFC East teams with championship aspirations when the New York Jets host the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. Aaron Rodgers will make his debut for the Jets, while Josh Allen will be looking to get off to a fast start in his sixth NFL season. With an over/under of 46.5 points in the latest Jets vs. Bills odds, there could be plenty of offensive fireworks, making it imperative to hit on the right mix of players from the MNF NFL DFS player pool when building your MNF NFL DFS strategy. In this potential shootout, are Allen and Rodgers must-start players in your NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks on Monday Night Football? Or should you build your MNF DFS rosters around players like Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, Dalvin Cook, James Cook, Stefon Diggs, or Dawson Knox?

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Before making any NFL DFS picks for Jets vs. Bills on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Kaylor hit on epic NFL DFS picks all season in 2022. He was all over Travis Kelce's four-touchdown performance against the Raiders on Monday Night Football, Kirk Cousins' 460-yard, four-TD performance on Thanksgiving Day, and T.J. Hockenson's 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Week 15.

Now, Kaylor has turned his attention to Bills vs. Jets on Monday Night Football Week 1 and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Bills vs. Jets on MNF

One of Kaylor's favorite DFS picks for the Buffalo vs. New York MNF game is Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson. The former Ohio State standout burst onto the NFL scene as a rookie in 2022 and has gelled quickly with new quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Kaylor is expecting strong numbers from Wilson in his sophomore NFL season.

"Garrett Wilson was outstanding as a rookie for the Jets in 2022, catching 83 passes for 1,103 yards, and four touchdowns en route to winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. What's more impressive is the fact that Wilson accomplished that with a below average quarterback situation. He now has Aaron Rodgers throwing him the ball and I expect huge numbers and a massive fantasy impact from Wilson all season," Kaylor told SportsLine.

Part of Kaylor's MNF DFS strategy also includes rostering Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The 27-year-old Allen was one of the top contenders to take home NFL MVP honors in 2022 and has three consecutive seasons with 35 or more touchdown passes. Allen also is a threat to beat defenses with his legs, with career totals of 3,087 rushing yards and 38 rushing touchdowns.

In 2022, Allen completed 359 of 567 passes for 4,283 yards, 35 touchdowns, 14 interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 96.6. He also rushed for 762 yards and seven TDs. The former Wyoming standout has been one of the most consistently productive fantasy quarterbacks since entering the NFL and Kaylor expects that to continue on Monday Night Football. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build NFL DFS lineups for Jets vs. Bills on MNF

Kaylor is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers for Monday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of Kaylor's MNF DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Jimmie Kaylor including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Monday Night Football, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who already won a single-game millionaire maker tournament, and find out.