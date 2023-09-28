With Aaron Jones and Christian Watson combining for just one game thus far, Green Bay's offense has fallen on the shoulders of quarterback Jordan Love. He's more than held his own and will be one of the top targets for NFL DFS lineups on Thursday Night Football. The Packers host Jared Goff and the Lions, so is rostering both quarterbacks an NFL DFS strategy you should pursue? Love or Goff could anchor your NFL DFS stacks for single-game slates on NFL DFS sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. The third-year USC product is coming off back-to-back games with 102 receiving yards after posting a 6-71-1 stat line in Week 1. After ranking ninth in Fantasy points among receivers last season, St. Brown isn't far behind in 2023 at 14th.

St. Brown could move back into the top 10 after this week as he's averaged 75 yards over his last three games versus the Packers with one total touchdown. Green Bay just allowed Chris Olave to have a 100-yard game last week, which followed Drake London finding the endzone against it in Week 2. St. Brown is a high-floor Fantasy player and has had at least 50 yards in 13 of his last 14 games.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Packers receiver Jayden Reed. The second-round rookie has been forced into more playing time with Watson inactive and hasn't disappointed. He's averaged nearly 50 receiving yards over his three games and caught two touchdown passes.

One-quarter of Reed's 20 targets have come in the redzone and just seven teams have a worse redzone defense than the Lions. Detroit is also vulnerable in between the 20s as only two teams have given up more passing yards than it has since the start of the 2022 season. Reed is someone who won't break the bank with your NFL DFS salary cap, and coupled with his production through three games, he is a high-value NFL DFS pick for Thursday. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football

