The biggest game on the Week 7 NFL schedule features Philadelphia vs. Miami on Sunday Night Football in a meeting between two 5-1 teams. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa have been among the best NFL DFS picks this season. However, they are also among the most expensive options in the NFL DFS player pool. Should you tie up a large percentage of your bankroll with either of those quarterbacks when you set your NFL DFS lineups?

The Dolphins are playing without star rookie running back De'Von Achane, who is on the injured reserve. However, Raheem Mostert has 429 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, so he could be a popular addition to NFL DFS strategy on Sunday. Before making any NFL DFS picks for Week 7 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Jacob Gibbs.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past few seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 7

One player Gibbs is especially high on: Kansas City Chiefs running bck Isiah Pacheco ($6,100 on DraftKings, $7,400 on FanDuel). Pacheco leads the Chiefs' rushing attack with 87 carries for 387 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 4.45 yards per carry. He has gone over 50 rushing yards in five straight games, commanding at least 15 carries in his last four outings.

Pacheco has also caught 17 passes for 135 yards out of the backfield, adding value in the passing game. The 24-year-old is facing a struggling Chargers defense that is second worst in the NFL in yards allowed per game (391.6). Pacheco's recent volume combined with a favorable Week 7 matchup make him one of Gibbs' favorite running back picks this weekend.

Gibbs is also excited about rostering Ravens rookie receiver Zay Flowers ($5,700 on DraftKings, $6,300 on FanDuel) as one of his top Week 7 NFL DFS picks. Flowers has quickly emerged as quarterback Lamar Jackson's top target, catching 35 passes for 367 yards and a touchdown on a team-high 48 targets. Tight end Mark Andrews is the only other player on the roster with more than 20 targets, so Flowers does not have much competition when it comes to volume.

Flowers also has six carries in six games, providing additional value to his NFL DFS price. He is facing a Lions defense that ranks No. 18 in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game (221.2), giving up 328 yards to Seattle's Geno Smith earlier this season. Flowers has topped the 45-yard mark in every game during his rookie campaign, so Gibbs is happy to back him again this week. See the rest of Gibbs' NFL DFS picks here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 7

