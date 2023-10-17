The Week 7 NFL schedule kicks off with the preseason favorites to win the NFC South and AFC South when the New Orleans Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Jaguars returned to the United States with a 37-20 win over the Colts last week after winning back-to-back games in London. The Saints enter off a 20-13 loss to the Texans. The Jaguars' offense wasn't asked to carry much of the burden last week with the defense forcing four turnovers. Could there be value in adding the Jacksonville defense to NFL DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings? The Saints defeated the Patriots, 34-0, two weeks ago but outside that game, they are averaging 15 points despite strong options in the NFL DFS player pool such as Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave and Michael Thomas.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Saints running back Alvin Kamara. The 28-year-old has received a heavy workload since returning from a three-game suspension to begin the 2023 NFL season. Kamara has had 75 total touches in the last three weeks since returning.

The Jaguars are allowing the third-most receptions to opposing running backs this season and Kamara leads all Saints in receptions per game (7.7). He is third on the team in receptions (23) and fourth in targets (25) despite playing in half of the team's games. His 92% catch rate is fourth in the NFL and this figures to be another game he'll be heavily involved in the packing attack.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Jaguars tight end Evan Engram. The 29-year-old has at least seven targets in five of six games this season and despite playing in an offense with high-caliber receivers like Calvin Ridley and Christian Kirk, Engram leads the team in receptions (36).

Engram had seven receptions for 41 yards last week against the Colts. Texans tight end Dalton Schultz had four receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown against the Saints last week, the second time in three games New Orleans allowed a touchdown to an opposing tight end. Engram is a strong play for Thursday Night Football NFL DFS lineups. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

