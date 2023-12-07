The Week 14 NFL schedule will likely open up with two backup quarterbacks going head-to-head as the Pittsburgh Steelers play the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football. Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett had ankle surgery earlier in the week and will miss multiple contests, resulting in Mitch Trubisky getting the start. The Patriots benched Mac Jones in favor of Bailey Zappe and although the latter failed to get his team in the end zone, he could be in line to start again. How should daily Fantasy football players create NFL DFS lineups with two backup quarterbacks at the helm?

The two teams have combined to score four touchdowns over their last three games. Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) will miss TNF and with few strong playmakers in the NFL DFS player pool, what's the best way to approach forming NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks? Before locking in your NFL DFS picks for Patriots vs. Steelers on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see what Mike McClure has to say.

We can tell you the Steelers defense is one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football. The Patriots have allowed nearly as many sacks (12) as points the offense has scored (13) over their last three games. New England has been unable to move the ball with any consistency and has six turnovers over that span.

The Patriots are the fifth-worst in yards per game (290.4), while their quarterbacks are registering the third-worst QBR (72.8) this season. They are the worst-scoring offense in the NFL, averaging 12.3 points per game. The Steelers held the Browns and Bengals to a combined 23 points before allowing 24 points to the Cardinals last week. With Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) expected to miss TNF, the Patriots don't have many big-time playmakers to put fear into defensive coordinators. McClure likes this opportunity to utilize a defense/special teams in NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Steelers running back Jaylen Warren, who rushed for 59 yards last week and is averaging 84.5 rushing yards per game over his last four contests. Warren leads the NFL in yards per rush (5.9), as the second-year player has taken on a much larger role this season. He already has more carries, yards and touchdowns over 12 games than he did over 16 games as a rookie.

Warren has played at least 40% of the snaps in every game this year in a true split backfield with Najee Harris. However, Warren has been the better player in most weeks with a higher yards per rush than Harris, who is averaging 4.2 yards per carry. New England's offense is coming off being shutout and has scored no more than seven points in any of its last three games, which means the Steelers could have the ball often on TNF. Plus with Kenny Pickett (ankle) out, the Steelers could rely on a run-heavy approach this week, making Warren a strong option for NFL DFS lineups. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

