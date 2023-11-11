Rookies topped the passing and rushing leaderboards last week, with C.J. Stroud throwing for 470 yards, while Keaton Mitchell ran for 138. Stroud's price tags on NFL DFS sites like FanDuel and DraftKings have been rising all year, while Mitchell came out of nowhere to make an impact. Undrafted out of East Carolina, Mitchell never even had a rushing attempt before last Sunday. Was his performance just an anomaly, or is he someone to keep tabs on when constructing your Week 10 NFL DFS strategy? He's been batting a hamstring injury this week and is questionable, perhaps elevating the NFL DFS values of fellow backs Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Week 10 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 10

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 10 is Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase at $8,600 on DraftKings and $9,300 on FanDuel. Chase suffered a back injury in his last game, but returned to finish the contest. While he did miss practice time this week, he is questionable against the Texans. The two-time Pro Bowler has averaged 104.5 receiving yards over his last six games, ranking fifth among receivers in Fantasy points since Week 3.

Houston started off strong against the pass, giving up fewer than 200 yards per game over its first four contests. However, the Texans have softened and allowed 280.8 passing yards over their last four games. Through the air is where to attack them since the Texans give up the third fewest yards per carry in the NFL. The Bengals are well aware of Houston's defensive weakness and will target a secondary that could be down three starters due to injury.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Cardinals tight end Trey McBride at $3,500 on DraftKings and $5,100 on FanDuel. McBride remains Arizona's starting tight end with Zach Ertz on IR (quad), and McBride has outproduced the former Eagle with more receptions and yards despite fewer targets. McBride has 13 catches for 117 yards and a touchdown over his last two games.

The Cardinals face the Falcons on Sunday, and Atlanta has been one of the most Fantasy-friendly defenses to tight ends in 2023. Just three teams allow more receptions per game to opposing TEs, and just three teams have also allowed more passing touchdowns this year than the Falcons. Add in that Arizona's entire offense should elevate with the expected return of Kyler Murray, and McBride is a low-cost but high-upside option for Week 10 NFL DFS lineups. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 10

