Last Sunday saw several players who are weekly top NFL DFS picks go down with injuries, including Justin Jefferson (hamstring) and De'Von Achane (knee). They will be out for Week 6, which means new opportunities for NFL DFS sleepers to emerge. Unsung players can often return the most value to NFL DFS lineups because they won't put much of a strain on your NFL DFS salary cap. Receivers like Jordan Addison and K.J. Osborn will attempt to fill Jefferson's void, while Jeff Wilson Jr.'s impending activation from IR comes at a perfect time for Miami.

James Conner is another player who went down, and his absence makes Emari Demercado a relevant name in the Week 6 NFL DFS player pool. Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Week 6, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Week 6 NFL schedule on Sunday and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 6

We can tell you one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase at $8,300 on DraftKings and $9,300 on FanDuel. Chase is coming off a monstrous performance with 15 catches for 192 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 214 receiving yards over his prior two weeks combined.

Chase's sensational run should continue versus a Seahawks defense that ranks 30th in pass defense and has allowed the most Fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. Through four games, Seattle has allowed four different wideouts to have 100-plus receiving yards, in addition to five touchdowns. Three of the team's top defensive backs are also questionable to play, so Chase is an easy choice for Week 6 NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Saints running back Alvin Kamara at $6,800 on DraftKings and $7,500 on FanDuel. Kamara is coming off a game with 97 total yards and his first touchdown of the season. He's been heavily involved in the Saints' offensive game plan since returning from suspension and had at least 24 touches in both of his games.

New Orleans faces a Texans team which has been solid overall defensively, but has struggled stopping the run. Only two teams have allowed more rushing touchdowns than Houston's eight, and the Texans gave up 133 yards from scrimmage to running backs last week versus Atlanta. Kamara's receiving chops will also come in handy against the Texans since they've allowed the seventh-most receiving yards to opposing ball-carriers. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 6

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Sunday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Week 6? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.