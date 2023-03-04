The 2022 NFL season is in the books, and it's now time to turn our attention to draft season. This class features some intriguing signal-callers, including a couple with boom-or-bust potential.

Alabama's Bryce Young is considered by many to be the top quarterback in this 2023 class, and former Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman compared him to the Super Bowl LVII MVP earlier this week on CBS Sports' new "With the First Pick" podcast.

"I think he has a lot of Patrick Mahomes style to him, and by that I mean he is one of the best off-schedule throwers that I've seen coming out of the collegiate game," Spielman said. "He does a great job for a small quarterback with his vision down the field. His anticipation and the way he throws the ball and he throws receivers open."

Young completed 64.5 percent of his passes for 3,328 yards, 32 touchdowns and five interceptions in 12 games played this past season. In 34 career games at Alabama, Young accounted for 87 total touchdowns. There's one thing about Young that has some scouts worried, and that's his size. He's listed at 6-foot, 194 pounds on Alabama's website, but could measure in differently at the NFL Combine. Still, that may be the only "con."

"Now, if this guy was 6-1, 210 pounds, he's a generational type quarterback, in my opinion," Spielman said. "But since he's so small, everybody's going to be nervous as heck to take him, because one, is he going to be durable enough to go through a preseason, go through 17 games, go through -- if they get all the way to the Super Bowl -- that many games and stay healthy? So that's a big concern I think with a lot of teams."

Spielman and host Ryan Wilson also handed out their comparisons for the other top quarterbacks in the class. Here's who Spielman had:

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State = Jared Goff: Both prospects were accurate, and possess the necessary arm talent to make all of the throws.

Anthony Richardson, Florida = Cam Newton: Both possess rare size and athleticism. Have great running ability as well. However, Newton won a lot more games in college, and was much more consistent.

Will Levis, Kentucky = Josh Allen: Big, strong-armed kids with athletic ability, but have questionable touch and accuracy. Spielman noted that he's comparing Levis to Allen coming out, not the superstar Allen has developed into.